Bangladesh Assures Support To Lynched Hindu Worker's Family As India Seeks Answers Over Killings Of Hadi, Das

Security personnel stand guard outside the Bangladesh High Commission in view of the recent unrest in the country, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 22, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid an apparent strain in ties over the recent developments, India has summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner on Tuesday, second time in a week, as protests erupted over killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.

Bangladesh interim government's senior adviser said that the state will take responsibility of the family of 25-year-old Dipu Das who was lynched on blasphemy charges last week. Education adviser CR Abrar met the bereaved family of Das, who was killed by a mob and his body set on fire on December 18 in Mymensingh. "The state has taken the responsibilities of taking care of Dipu Das’ child, wife and parents,” Abrar said, calling the killing of the garment factory worker a “brutal crime which has no excuse”.

Abrar said that before meeting the family, he held talks with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who asked him to convey to them the government’s “profound sorrow and deepest condolences”.

Yunus' office, meanwhile, reconfirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to Das’ family, and relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.

Earlier, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had strongly condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, describing the act as "horrendous and barbaric". It also called on the Bangladesh interim government to ensure justice and protection of minority communities.

So far, twelve persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

India also spoke to Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and sought a thorough probe into killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. New Delhi's move came hours after Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, was summoned to the foreign ministry to lodge a protest against "regrettable incidents" outside the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi.

Also, there have been protests outside the Bangladesh high commission against the lynching of the Hindu worker. At the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Hamidullah was told that Bangladesh should carry out a proper investigation into the killing of Hadi, people familiar with the matter said.