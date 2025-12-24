Bangladesh Assures Support To Lynched Hindu Worker's Family As India Seeks Answers Over Killings Of Hadi, Das
India sought a detailed probe into Hadi's killing as unsubstantiated allegations about an Indian hand in his death triggered anti-India sentiment in that country.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 7:53 AM IST|
Updated : December 24, 2025 at 9:24 AM IST
New Delhi: Amid an apparent strain in ties over the recent developments, India has summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner on Tuesday, second time in a week, as protests erupted over killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and lynching of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents.
Bangladesh interim government's senior adviser said that the state will take responsibility of the family of 25-year-old Dipu Das who was lynched on blasphemy charges last week. Education adviser CR Abrar met the bereaved family of Das, who was killed by a mob and his body set on fire on December 18 in Mymensingh. "The state has taken the responsibilities of taking care of Dipu Das’ child, wife and parents,” Abrar said, calling the killing of the garment factory worker a “brutal crime which has no excuse”.
Abrar said that before meeting the family, he held talks with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who asked him to convey to them the government’s “profound sorrow and deepest condolences”.
Yunus' office, meanwhile, reconfirmed that financial and welfare assistance would be provided to Das’ family, and relevant authorities would remain in close contact with them in the coming period.
Earlier, Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had strongly condemned the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, describing the act as "horrendous and barbaric". It also called on the Bangladesh interim government to ensure justice and protection of minority communities.
So far, twelve persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.
India also spoke to Bangladesh envoy Riaz Hamidullah and sought a thorough probe into killing of Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. New Delhi's move came hours after Indian envoy to Dhaka, Pranay Verma, was summoned to the foreign ministry to lodge a protest against "regrettable incidents" outside the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi.
Also, there have been protests outside the Bangladesh high commission against the lynching of the Hindu worker. At the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Hamidullah was told that Bangladesh should carry out a proper investigation into the killing of Hadi, people familiar with the matter said.
India's call for a detailed probe into Hadi's killing came as unsubstantiated allegations about an Indian hand in his death triggered anti-India sentiment in that country. There have been protests outside Indian missions in Bangladesh following Hadi's death. Last week, a group of angry protesters tried to storm India's assistant high commission in Chittagong. India subsequently suspended its visa services in the mission.
Following summoning of the Indian envoy, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said it conveyed its "grave concern" to the envoy over "regrettable incidents outside the perimeter of the Bangladesh high commission and residence in New Delhi" on December 20, and acts of vandalism at the Bangladesh visa centre in Siliguri on December 22.
"Bangladesh also expressed deep concern over violent protests staged outside the premises of the different diplomatic missions of Bangladesh in India," it said. Bangladesh has witnessed a fresh wave of unrest following the death of Hadi last week. Hadi was a prominent face in the anti-government protests that forced the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government.
Amid the fresh protests, a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh. India last Wednesday too summoned Bangladesh envoy Hamidullah and conveyed its strong concern over certain extremist elements announcing plans to create a security situation around the Indian mission in Dhaka.
India's action followed after certain extremist elements announced plans to hold protests around the Indian high commission in Dhaka. In a statement, the MEA had said that India "completely rejects the false narrative" sought to be created by extremist elements regarding certain recent events in Bangladesh.
"It is unfortunate that the interim government has neither conducted a thorough investigation nor shared meaningful evidence with India regarding the incidents," it had said. (With PTI Inputs)
