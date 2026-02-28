India Calls For Immediate De-Escalation In Middle-East; Urges Respect For Sovereignty
Published : February 28, 2026 at 8:08 PM IST
New Delhi: As a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle East, India on Saturday urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, asserting that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region.
Following the attack by the United States and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Our statement on the evolving situation in West Asia ⬇️— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 28, 2026
🔗 https://t.co/6aGR3mdDrb pic.twitter.com/qdKlTorVU4
"We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
"Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected," it said.
The MEA said its missions in the Middle East are in touch with Indian nationals and have issued appropriate advisories, asking them to remain vigilant and follow local security guidance.
