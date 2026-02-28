ETV Bharat / bharat

India Calls For Immediate De-Escalation In Middle-East; Urges Respect For Sovereignty

New Delhi: As a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran triggered a massive military confrontation in the Middle East, India on Saturday urged all sides to exercise restraint and avoid escalation, asserting that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected. In its first reaction to the fast-evolving situation in the region, New Delhi said it is "deeply concerned" over the developments in Iran and the Gulf region.

Following the attack by the United States and Israel, Iran launched retaliatory military strikes targeting several American military bases in the Middle East, including in Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).