ETV Bharat / bharat

India Calls For Deeper Trade, Easier Market Access Within BRICS Countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, MoS Commerce and Industries Jitin Prasada and others in a group photo during the opening ceremony of BRICS Business Forum 2026, in New Delhi on Friday ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Friday called for deeper trade within BRICS countries through resilient and diversified supply chains, and free access to markets, in a bid to ensure that at no point in time, trade becomes an impediment to growth.

The nation has also underlined that it is an important pillar of intra-BRICS trade, and sees BRICS as an important market for its products, which it wants to take to the world as a trusted partner.

Addressing the BRICS Business Forum here, in presence of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said BRICS today represents almost one-fourth of global trade, and India is an important pillar of the intra-BRICS trade.

Referring to India's manufacturing sector, he said, "Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world. We see BRICS as an important market for these and other products. India seeks to take these to the world as a trusted partner."

Emphaising deeper trade within BRICS countries, Goyal said India believe trade among partners should be deep, resilient, with diversified supply chains, ensuring that at no point in time trade becomes an impediment to growth and well-being of the people of each member state.

"We should open our markets for each other's products, including for raw materials and critical minerals. Our supply chains will be resilient when they run both ways. With non-tariff measures imposing higher export costs, in fact much more than the tariffs themselves, for 88 per cent of the countries, we need to make market access easier and smoother," he said.

The Minister called upon the BRICS member states and partner countries to open their markets while working together to simplify regulatory procedures and facilitate faster clearance of consignments.

"We should also encourage our agri-tech startups to develop solutions together for farmers across BRICS nations, in the interest of food security for our people. Let us open our services markets to each other in a real sense. Let professionals move easily across borders and make it easier to recognise each other's professional qualifications," Goyal said.

Pitching for larger participation of women for BRICS growth, he disclosed that more than 45 per cent of the 2,50,000 recognised startups in India have at least one woman partner or director.