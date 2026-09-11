India Calls For Deeper Trade, Easier Market Access Within BRICS Countries
"Let us open our services markets to each other, let professionals move across borders," said Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, reports Santu Das.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India on Friday called for deeper trade within BRICS countries through resilient and diversified supply chains, and free access to markets, in a bid to ensure that at no point in time, trade becomes an impediment to growth.
The nation has also underlined that it is an important pillar of intra-BRICS trade, and sees BRICS as an important market for its products, which it wants to take to the world as a trusted partner.
Addressing the BRICS Business Forum here, in presence of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and other dignitaries, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said BRICS today represents almost one-fourth of global trade, and India is an important pillar of the intra-BRICS trade.
Referring to India's manufacturing sector, he said, "Engineering goods and electronics account for the largest segment of India's manufactured exports. India is also known as the pharmacy of the world. We see BRICS as an important market for these and other products. India seeks to take these to the world as a trusted partner."
Emphaising deeper trade within BRICS countries, Goyal said India believe trade among partners should be deep, resilient, with diversified supply chains, ensuring that at no point in time trade becomes an impediment to growth and well-being of the people of each member state.
"We should open our markets for each other's products, including for raw materials and critical minerals. Our supply chains will be resilient when they run both ways. With non-tariff measures imposing higher export costs, in fact much more than the tariffs themselves, for 88 per cent of the countries, we need to make market access easier and smoother," he said.
The Minister called upon the BRICS member states and partner countries to open their markets while working together to simplify regulatory procedures and facilitate faster clearance of consignments.
"We should also encourage our agri-tech startups to develop solutions together for farmers across BRICS nations, in the interest of food security for our people. Let us open our services markets to each other in a real sense. Let professionals move easily across borders and make it easier to recognise each other's professional qualifications," Goyal said.
Pitching for larger participation of women for BRICS growth, he disclosed that more than 45 per cent of the 2,50,000 recognised startups in India have at least one woman partner or director.
He further said two-thirds of the small loans that have been given in the last decade have gone to women entrepreneurs, helping them stand on their own feet, becoming independent and self-reliant.
"The BRICS Women's Business Alliance met in New Delhi earlier this week. I have urged them that women-led enterprises should participate in every BRICS exhibition, trade fair, and other opportunities which we can all encourage and support," the Minister said.
Citing that India has taken significant initiatives in laying out a digital public infrastructure, he said, "Our Unified Payment Interface (UPI) today has over 250 billion transactions a year, representing more than half of the transactions by volume across the world. Today, it is also accepted in 11 countries."
Goyal urged BRICS member and partner countries to link this payment systems, trade in each other's local currencies, make digital trade global, and build together for the future emerging technologies.
"We bring strong capabilities across many sectors, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, engineering, electronics, automobiles and auto components, services, and should also link our startup ecosystems. These trends offer significant scope for joint innovation, technology partnerships, and resilient global value chains. We see immense potential to deepen cooperation with BRICS members and partner countries," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said, "This year is a milestone because we mark 20 years of institutionalised BRICS cooperation. In this period, BRICS has evolved substantially in its membership, agenda and mechanisms of cooperation."
Referring to India's chairship, he said, "India's chairship has sought to carry this evolution forward through the theme of building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. These priorities are especially relevant to the circumstances in which our countries find themselves today."
"We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty and complexity have become defining features of the world around us. We are witnessing the economic consequences of geopolitical conflicts, of pandemics and of climate-related disruptions. At the same time, rapid digitisation and technological advances are opening new possibilities for growth, productivity and development. The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed, and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance," Jaishankar added.
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