ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bulgaria Discuss Bilateral Ties, IMEC, Black Sea Situation

In this image posted on Nov. 21, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India and Bulgaria on Saturday reviewed their bilateral cooperation in trade, security, technology and other areas, even as the two sides also held discussions on IMEC, the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with his Bulgarian counterpart Velislava Petrova at the Hyderabad House in Delhi.

"Pleased to meet FM Bulgaria @vpetrova_mfa this afternoon. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, investments, technology, security and talent mobility. Appreciated growing P2P linkages & cultural exchanges between our two countries, as well as deepening India-EU ties," Jaishankar later posted on X.

Agreed that the India-EU FTA should be followed through by "vigorous exchanges between our businesses". Also exchanged views on the prospects of IMEC (India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor) and other connectivity initiatives, he added. "Appreciated the discussion on the Black Sea situation and the Ukraine conflict," the EAM said in his post.

In his opening remarks during their meeting, Jaishankar said, "Our teams have drawn up a detailed roadmap of cooperation, so we will be approving that today, and I think that will give a very clear pathway to our activities ahead."

He said Petrova's visit was taking place when India is "also intensifying our relationship with the European Union, and we again thank you for all the support that you have extended to that process".

The entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which India expects soon, will certainly provide a "new dynamism to that relationship, and when it comes to trade, technology, talent, we expect to do much more with Europe," the EAM said.

Jaishankar, during the meeting, also conveyed to her India's condolences to the "families who lost their loved ones in the tragic road accident" recently and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.