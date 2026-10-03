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India Built Resilience Since 2014; Now Focus On Jobs, Productivity: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that India has built strong economic resilience over the past decade and the next stage is to convert these capacities into higher productivity, better employment and wider opportunities as the global economy enters an era of prolonged uncertainty.

Addressing the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, the Finance Minister defined economic resilience as the ability to absorb shocks without losing the growth trajectory while retaining enough policy space to deal with future disruptions.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman (2nd from R) attends the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave, in New Delhi (IANS)

She said the real evidence of resilience often lies in the crises that do not materialise, including runaway inflation, fuel shortages, banking stress or forced fiscal correction.

According to her, India has emerged from the shocks of the past four years with its economic fundamentals intact. She cited 7.8 percent real GDP growth in Q1 FY27, 4.82 percent CPI inflation in August 2026, a current account deficit of 0.5 percent of GDP and foreign exchange reserves of around $766 billion.

Six pillars of resilience

Sitharaman also said the “resilience visible today” has been built through a series of measures since 2014. These, as per her, include stronger last mile delivery of welfare schemes, greater access to finance, infrastructure creation, reforms, economic stability and fiscal prudence. She also highlighted the Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile framework and Direct Benefit Transfer, saying these systems have strengthened the ability of households to withstand economic shocks. She also pointed to schemes including PM Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat, Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

On financial resilience, the FM said PM MUDRA has sanctioned more than 52 crore collateral free loans, while banking sector reforms and schemes such as ECLGS (Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme) helped maintain the flow of credit and protect businesses and employment during periods of disruption. Non-food credit grew 18.8 percent year on year in August 2026, she added.

Rs 12.22 lakh crore capex in FY27

The Finance Minister said infrastructure investment has significantly expanded India’s productive capacity. The Centre has budgeted Rs 12.22 lakh crore in capital expenditure for FY27, while effective capital expenditure including grants for capital assets is estimated at Rs 17.15 lakh crore, or 4.4 percent of GDP, she said.