India, Brazil Eye Critical Minerals Deal As PM Modi Meets Brazilian President Lula da Silva In New Delhi Today

In this screengrab from a video posted on Feb. 19, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a conversation with Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. ( @NarendraModi/Yt via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are set to meet in New Delhi today (Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026), seeking to boost cooperation on critical minerals and rare earths.

Brazil has the world's second-largest reserves of these elements, which are used in everything from electric vehicles, solar panels and smartphones to jet engines and guided missiles.

India, seeking to cut its dependence on top exporter China, has been expanding domestic production and recycling while scouting for new suppliers. Lula, heading a delegation of more than a dozen ministers and business leaders, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

Quoting officials, AFP reported that in talks with PM Modi on Saturday, the two leaders are expected to sign a memorandum on critical minerals and discuss efforts to increase trade links. The world's most populous nation is already the 10th largest market for Brazilian exports, with bilateral trade topping $15 billion in 2025.

The two countries have set a trade target of $20 billion to be achieved by 2030. With China holding a near-monopoly on rare earths production, some countries are seeking alternative sources.

Rishabh Jain, an expert with the Delhi-based Council on Energy, Environment and Water think tank, said India's growing cooperation with Brazil on critical minerals complements recent supply chain engagements with the United States, France and the European Union.