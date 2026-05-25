ETV Bharat / bharat

India Braces For Scorching 'Nautapa' Heat; IMD Predicts Storms And Rain In Bihar, Jharkhand

New Delhi: With the onset of 'Nautapa', the nine-day period of intense heat and considered the hottest phase of summer, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday sounded heatwave warning across most parts of north and central India, while issuing rainfall and thunderstorm alerts for eastern and northeastern regions.

According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha over the next few days. Temperatures in parts of Rajasthan are expected to touch close to 50 degrees Celsius during the peak Nautapa period, with authorities urging people to avoid direct exposure to the sun during afternoon hours.

Delhi-NCR is also expected to witness scorching weather this week, accompanied by hot winds and dust storms. The IMD has predicted that heatwave conditions may persist till at least May 28 before some relief arrives due to changing weather systems.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weather department has issued severe heatwave warning for several districts, particularly in eastern parts of the state. Authorities have issued red alerts in districts including Prayagraj, Varanasi and Mirzapur as temperatures remain significantly above normal.

At the same time, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and heavy rainfall activity in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and parts of West Bengal between May 25 and May 29. Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to witness thundersquall with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph in some regions.