'Opposition Anchored In Solidarity, Unity, Resistance': Jairam Ramesh On India Bloc's Letter To CJI Over SIR
Derek O'Brien says both AAP and DMK, who skipped the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8, have also signed this letter, reports Santu Das.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll and other election-related issues, including alleged vote loot.
The joint letter has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent, who had earlier attended the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8. The members had also garnered support of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Àadmi Party and MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that had skipped the earlier meeting.
21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues.…— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 30, 2026
Without divulging much details about the letter, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on his X handle, "21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues".
"Accordingly a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Chief Justice of India today," Ramesh said.
Stressing that the Opposition parties are united in this regard, the senior Congress leader said, "The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE—Solidarity, Unity and Resistance."
He, however, has not shared the copy of the letter sent to the CJI.
Good going from INDIA. And yes, @AamAadmiParty @arivalayam DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI https://t.co/MtIpS7GdC4— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) June 30, 2026
Meanwhile, reacting to Ramesh's post, senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said that AAP and DMK had also signed the joint letter. "Good going from INDIA. And yes, AAP and DMK also signed the joint letter to CJI," the TMC leader wrote.
On June 8, the INDIA bloc during its meeting, convened by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, had decided to send a letter to CJI on SIR, alleged vote loot and stealing elections. Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had then alleged millions of citizens were being deprived of their right to vote because of the SIR.
Notably, the Congress-led Opposition has been accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) of benefiting the BJP through this exercise.
It may be mentioned that, the third phase of the SIR is being carried out in a staggered manner by the ECI in 16 states and Union Territories.
The states and UTs included in the third phase of the SIR are Mizoram, Odisha, Manipur, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana ,Telangana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Karnataka, Tripura, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Meghalaya , Delhi and Maharashtra.
The poll panel has been reiterating that the main objective of the SIR is to include eligible voters in electoral rolls.
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