ETV Bharat / bharat

'Opposition Anchored In Solidarity, Unity, Resistance': Jairam Ramesh On India Bloc's Letter To CJI Over SIR

New Delhi: The India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll and other election-related issues, including alleged vote loot.

The joint letter has been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent, who had earlier attended the INDIA bloc meeting on June 8. The members had also garnered support of Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Àadmi Party and MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, that had skipped the earlier meeting.

Without divulging much details about the letter, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on his X handle, "21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026 where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues".

"Accordingly a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Chief Justice of India today," Ramesh said.

Stressing that the Opposition parties are united in this regard, the senior Congress leader said, "The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE—Solidarity, Unity and Resistance."