ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Unity Faces Delimitation Bill Test In Nov 30 Special Parliament Session

Congress General Secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Maha Rally, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Sunday. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and others also present. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc will face a key test of unity on November 30 (Monday) when the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is expected to introduce a controversial delimitation bill during a special sitting of India’s lower house of Parliament.

The alliance leaders, led by the Congress party, will meet Saturday to finalise their strategy against the bill. The ruling NDA called the special session after months of working to secure enough votes to pass the legislation, which a united INDIA bloc defeated on April 17 during an extended budget session.

The delimitation bill aims to increase the existing number of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, under a flat 50 per cent increase in the existing number of parliamentary seats for all the states and union territories.

The government argues that expanding the Lok Sabha is necessary to implement a 2023 law, passed unanimously by Parliament, that reserves one-third of seats for women in the lower house and state assemblies starting with the 2029 general elections.

However, the INDIA bloc views the move as a ploy to redraw parliamentary constituency boundaries in a way that favours the ruling BJP in the upcoming national polls.

The opposition also suspects the government is trying to push the delimitation agenda in the garb of women’s reservation and asks why the same cannot be done with the existing number of 543 seats. The bloc feels like the SIR process is aimed at deleting voters; the delimitation agenda targets restricting the place where voters could cast their ballot.

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shreyas M Patel said the NDA was desperate to push the delimitation bill. “The NDA knows it will not win the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. They have no faith in giving women reservation. INDIA bloc will win the 2029 elections,” he told ETV Bharat.

Since the announcement of the special session on Thursday, there has been a lot of speculation over numbers in both the treasury and opposition benches of the Lower House.

In the April 17 vote, the bill, which is a constitution amendment legislation, fell 54 votes short of the 352 needed for a two-thirds majority among the 528 lawmakers present, with the NDA securing 298 votes and the INDIA bloc 230.