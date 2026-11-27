INDIA Bloc Unity Faces Delimitation Bill Test In Nov 30 Special Parliament Session
The INDIA bloc faces a crucial unity test on Monday when the NDA introduces its contentious delimitation bill, amid uncertainty over DMK and NCP-SP support.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The opposition INDIA bloc will face a key test of unity on November 30 (Monday) when the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is expected to introduce a controversial delimitation bill during a special sitting of India’s lower house of Parliament.
The alliance leaders, led by the Congress party, will meet Saturday to finalise their strategy against the bill. The ruling NDA called the special session after months of working to secure enough votes to pass the legislation, which a united INDIA bloc defeated on April 17 during an extended budget session.
The delimitation bill aims to increase the existing number of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, under a flat 50 per cent increase in the existing number of parliamentary seats for all the states and union territories.
The government argues that expanding the Lok Sabha is necessary to implement a 2023 law, passed unanimously by Parliament, that reserves one-third of seats for women in the lower house and state assemblies starting with the 2029 general elections.
However, the INDIA bloc views the move as a ploy to redraw parliamentary constituency boundaries in a way that favours the ruling BJP in the upcoming national polls.
The opposition also suspects the government is trying to push the delimitation agenda in the garb of women’s reservation and asks why the same cannot be done with the existing number of 543 seats. The bloc feels like the SIR process is aimed at deleting voters; the delimitation agenda targets restricting the place where voters could cast their ballot.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Shreyas M Patel said the NDA was desperate to push the delimitation bill. “The NDA knows it will not win the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. They have no faith in giving women reservation. INDIA bloc will win the 2029 elections,” he told ETV Bharat.
Since the announcement of the special session on Thursday, there has been a lot of speculation over numbers in both the treasury and opposition benches of the Lower House.
In the April 17 vote, the bill, which is a constitution amendment legislation, fell 54 votes short of the 352 needed for a two-thirds majority among the 528 lawmakers present, with the NDA securing 298 votes and the INDIA bloc 230.
Under normal circumstances, mobilising those same 230 votes for the November 30 special session would not have been difficult for the INDIA bloc, but doubts surrounding former ally Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and current ally Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) have emerged within the grouping.
The DMK, which holds 22 Lok Sabha seats, severed ties with the Congress following the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, after the Congress joined Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s TVK-led government.
DMK chief Stalin said his party could consider backing the bill only if two conditions are met: protecting Tamil Nadu’s existing share of 39 out of 543 LS seats and implementing a uniform 50% seat increase across all states.
The NCP-SP, with eight Lok Sabha MPs, continues to be a part of the INDIA bloc but has said it will decide on the bill only after reading the fine print, which has made its position ambiguous and may have given some hope to the NDA.
The number of DMK and NCP-SP together turns out to be 30 MPs and can play a key role during the voting, either by reducing the INDIA bloc numbers or by adding to the NDA tally.
Besides, the NDA is likely to get the support of 20 TMC rebels, six Shiv Sena (UBT) rebels, one Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP and four of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). Recently, government sources had claimed they had discussed the bill with several opposition parties including DMK, YSRCP, Samajwadi Party (SP), NCP-SP, Shiv Sena (UBT), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD).
“We will hold wide consultations with the opposition parties. We will reach out to the DMK also to convince the former ally, which has always maintained a pro-Constitution stand,” an All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary said.
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