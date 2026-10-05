Ahead Of 2027 State Elections, Congress Searches For Unity Within State Units, And With INDIA Bloc Partners
Amit Agnihotri analyses the prospects of the Grand Old Party in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 8:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Out of the six states that are scheduled to go for Assembly elections in 2027, the unity of the INDIA bloc will play out the most in Uttar Pradesh.
In UP, the Congress will be in alliance with the Samajwadi Party to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA. In the other poll-bound states, the Congress is likely to have state-level alliance with some regional parties in Goa, while it will be in a direct contest with the BJP in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and with the AAP in Punjab. The only state in the Northeast going to the polls in 2027 is Manipur, which we're not analysing here.
The next year’s Assembly elections are crucial for the Congress-led INDIA bloc to showcase its unity against the NDA. The state elections are also vital for the GoP to boost its status as the main opposition to the BJP-led NDA in Parliament. The Congress is in power in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, while it shares power in Tamil Nadu. But in the north, it rules in only one state, Himachal Pradesh.
Uttar Pradesh
The BJP has been ruling the state, where the Congress is a junior partner to the main opposition, SP. Both parties are members of the INDIA bloc that was formed in 2023 to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are likely to finalise seat-sharing talks soon, following which, the GoP could contest around 100 of the 403 Assembly seats.
The Congress has been a marginal player in the state for a long time. It won only 2 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, but in 2024, won 6 of 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in alliance with the SP, which won 37 of the 63 seats it contested. Together, the Congress-SP alliance hopes to do well in the 2027 Assembly elections based on anti-incumbency against the BJP government and the bloc’s focus on social justice.
The Congress recently named a Brahmin, Aradhana Misra, as its new state unit chief, to smoothen seat-sharing negotiations. Once the alliance is firmed up, joint campaigns will follow ahead of the polls.
“The INDIA bloc will be finalised soon, and we will give a tough challenge to the BJP, which has become unpopular due to its policies. We have also toned up our organisation. New district unit heads will be announced soon,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.
The state has around 40 per cent OBCs, 21 per cent Dalits, 1 per cent Tribals, 18 per cent Muslims and 20 percent upper castes. Out of the total 80 MPs in the state, the BJP has 33, SP 37 and Congress 6. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is an MP from Raebareli. In the Assembly, the NDA has 292 seats, including 256 of the BJP, 13 of Apna Dal (Soneylal) 13, 9 of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), 6 of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and 5 of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), along with a few Independents; while among the opposition, the SP has 100 seats, and the Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JD-L) 2 each.
Punjab
The AAP came to power in 2022 by defeating the Congress, which has been a divided house since then. It is now hoping to put up a united team to regain power. The party recently named former hockey international Pargat Singh as its new state unit chief to woo the state's majority 60 per cent Sikh population. The state also has 31 per cent Dalits, 40 per cent upper castes and 30 per cent OBCs across various faiths.
Pargat replaced Lok Sabha MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who faced dissent from former CM and Dalit leader Charanjit Channi and others. As a neutral face, Pargat is likely to keep the various factions together and reduce infighting in the state team.
The Congress is presenting the 2027 elections as a direct fight with the AAP, although the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also in the fray. If the GoP can put up a strong fight and a united team, it has a good chance of winning the state back, based on realistic promises. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is expected to launch a unity bus yatra over the coming days in a massive voter outreach drive.
“The Congress is now united and will launch an aggressive campaign over the coming days. The AAP has lost the confidence of voters due to its governance failures,” AICC secretary Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.
Of the 117 Assembly seats, AAP has 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, with the BSP and an Independent holding 1 seat each. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress won 7 of the 13 seats in the state, while AAP got 3, SAD 1, and Independents 2.
Gujarat
The BJP has been ruling Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah's home state for the past 30 years. The Congress, which won 17 seats in 2022, is likely to contest alone in 2027, and faces an uphill task against the saffron party. The GoP’s organisation was a concern in the state, but received a boost under new state unit chief Amit Chavda.
The party High Command also recently deployed Randeep Surjewala as the new state in-charge to revive the party. During recent visits, Surjewala reviewed the state team and is working on a plan to strengthen it, but winning the 2027 elections remains an uphill task.
Of the 182 Assembly seats in the state, the BJP has 162, Congress 12, AAP 4, with SP and Independents 1 each. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, out of the 26 seats in the state, the BJP won 25 and the Congress 1.
Goa
The Congress is trying to firm up an alliance with a few regional parties to take on the ruling BJP. It is conducting a statewide yatra to connect with the masses and to highlight the failures of the state government. Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the concluding day of the yatra, to boost the party's prospects.
If the Congress puts up a strong fight, it can hope to be back in power next year. Meanwhile, the AAP and the Goa Forward Party have formed an alliance to present a third front.
Of the 40 Assembly seats, the BJP won 20 in 2022, while the Congress got 11, AAP 2, with the GFP, MGP (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party) and RGP (Revolutionary Goans Party) winning 1 each. Of the 2 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP and the Congress won 1 each in 2024.
Himachal Pradesh
The ruling Congress is likely to face anti-incumbency in the 2027 elections, given the GoP’s indifferent performance in the recent local body elections, which were seen as a wake-up call by the party managers.
The GoP had come to power in 2022 due to strong anti-incumbency of the then BJP government. Senior leader Pratibha Singh, wife of former CM Virbhadra Singh, was the state unit chief and a claimant for the CM's chair, but the high command opted for Sukhwinder Sukhu and won 40 out of the 68 seats in the Assembly, while the BJP came down to 25, with 3 seats going to Independents. However, in 2024, with Sukhu as CM, the BJP won all 4 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
CM Sukhu claims his welfare policies have benefited the people, who will support the party in the next year’s contest. Last year, the High Command named Vinay Kumar as the new state unit chief to prepare for the 2027 elections. But the local body poll setback put a question on his role. The AICC has recently reviewed the performance of the state unit and the government, to prepare grounds for the 2027 polls.
Also Read:
- 'Alive, But Dead On Paper!' Police Halt NSUI Protesters Wearing White Shrouds From Reaching Jantar Mantar
- Rahul Gandhi Writes To Mohan Yadav As Congress Corners Madhya Pradesh Govt On Recruitment Of Teachers
- Punjab Congress President Pargat Singh Meets Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's Wife In Delhi
- 'Arrogance Of Power Is Suicidal': Cong Slams PM On Ram Temple Probe