ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of 2027 State Elections, Congress Searches For Unity Within State Units, And With INDIA Bloc Partners

New Delhi: Out of the six states that are scheduled to go for Assembly elections in 2027, the unity of the INDIA bloc will play out the most in Uttar Pradesh.

In UP, the Congress will be in alliance with the Samajwadi Party to take on the ruling BJP-led NDA. In the other poll-bound states, the Congress is likely to have state-level alliance with some regional parties in Goa, while it will be in a direct contest with the BJP in Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and with the AAP in Punjab. The only state in the Northeast going to the polls in 2027 is Manipur, which we're not analysing here.

The next year’s Assembly elections are crucial for the Congress-led INDIA bloc to showcase its unity against the NDA. The state elections are also vital for the GoP to boost its status as the main opposition to the BJP-led NDA in Parliament. The Congress is in power in the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana, while it shares power in Tamil Nadu. But in the north, it rules in only one state, Himachal Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh

The BJP has been ruling the state, where the Congress is a junior partner to the main opposition, SP. Both parties are members of the INDIA bloc that was formed in 2023 to take on the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are likely to finalise seat-sharing talks soon, following which, the GoP could contest around 100 of the 403 Assembly seats.

The Congress has been a marginal player in the state for a long time. It won only 2 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, but in 2024, won 6 of 17 Lok Sabha seats it contested in alliance with the SP, which won 37 of the 63 seats it contested. Together, the Congress-SP alliance hopes to do well in the 2027 Assembly elections based on anti-incumbency against the BJP government and the bloc’s focus on social justice.

The Congress recently named a Brahmin, Aradhana Misra, as its new state unit chief, to smoothen seat-sharing negotiations. Once the alliance is firmed up, joint campaigns will follow ahead of the polls.

“The INDIA bloc will be finalised soon, and we will give a tough challenge to the BJP, which has become unpopular due to its policies. We have also toned up our organisation. New district unit heads will be announced soon,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Tanuj Punia told ETV Bharat.

The state has around 40 per cent OBCs, 21 per cent Dalits, 1 per cent Tribals, 18 per cent Muslims and 20 percent upper castes. Out of the total 80 MPs in the state, the BJP has 33, SP 37 and Congress 6. The Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is an MP from Raebareli. In the Assembly, the NDA has 292 seats, including 256 of the BJP, 13 of Apna Dal (Soneylal) 13, 9 of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), 6 of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), and 5 of Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD), along with a few Independents; while among the opposition, the SP has 100 seats, and the Congress and Jansatta Dal Loktantrik (JD-L) 2 each.

Punjab

The AAP came to power in 2022 by defeating the Congress, which has been a divided house since then. It is now hoping to put up a united team to regain power. The party recently named former hockey international Pargat Singh as its new state unit chief to woo the state's majority 60 per cent Sikh population. The state also has 31 per cent Dalits, 40 per cent upper castes and 30 per cent OBCs across various faiths.

Pargat replaced Lok Sabha MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, who faced dissent from former CM and Dalit leader Charanjit Channi and others. As a neutral face, Pargat is likely to keep the various factions together and reduce infighting in the state team.

The Congress is presenting the 2027 elections as a direct fight with the AAP, although the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are also in the fray. If the GoP can put up a strong fight and a united team, it has a good chance of winning the state back, based on realistic promises. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi is expected to launch a unity bus yatra over the coming days in a massive voter outreach drive.

“The Congress is now united and will launch an aggressive campaign over the coming days. The AAP has lost the confidence of voters due to its governance failures,” AICC secretary Ravindra Dalvi told ETV Bharat.