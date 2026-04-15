ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc To Oppose Delimitation Bill In Parliament

New Delhi: A day prior to the three-day extended Budget session of the Parliament, the INDIA bloc, spearheaded by the Congress, on Wednesday unanimously resolved to fight tooth and nail the Delimitation Bill, 2026, which is all set to be introduced in the Parliament by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The Opposition has also categorically stated it is in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, the way in which it has been brought is questionable, and it has serious reservations about it.

The decision was taken at the INDIA block meeting convened by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in presence of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and senior party leader KC Venugopal and various leaders of the Opposition political parties including Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), AAP, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Trinamool Congress (TMC), NCP(SCP) at his residence here to chalk out strategy for the three day extended session of the Parliament. Some of the leaders joined virtually.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Kharge, flanked by leaders of other Opposition parties, said," We are all in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill. However, the way in which it has been brought is questionable, and we have serious reservations about it. It is politically motivated. The Narendra Modi government is acting in this manner to target and suppress opposition parties."

He said the Opposition has consistently supported the Women’s Reservation Bill and has insisted that it should be implemented on the earlier amendment passed.

"We have been continuously supporting the women's reservation bill in 2010, and even in 2023, unanimously, the Constitutional amendment was accepted. We are insisting that they should implement whatever earlier amendment is passed," Kharge said.

Referring to the Delimitation Bill, he said," The government seems to be playing certain tricks. Therefore, all opposition parties are going to take a united stand and fight in Parliament. I want to clearly state that we are not against the Women’s Reservation Bill."