ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc To Maintain Pressure On NDA In Parliament Over NEET 'Irregularities'

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is in no mood to let the pressure go off the NDA over the alleged irregularities in the NEET and CBSE exams even as the nationwide student protests led to the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

A united opposition stalled the functioning of parliament demanding accountability over the NEET paper leak issue right from the day the monsoon session started on July 20. Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi categorically said that the education minister’s resignation was a precondition for any debate to take place in the House. The NDA had offered to debate the NEET issue in an attempt to end the parliament logjam.

Although the precondition of Pradhan's resignation was met on Saturday, the INDIA bloc said it would continue to pressurize the government and will push the other two demands made by the opposition earlier when the House meets again on Monday.

“One of our key demands (resignation of the education minister) has been met. This means the parliament can look forward to functioning from Monday onwards. However, before that happens, our two other demands will have to be fulfilled. The prime minister must make a statement in the House on the entire issue and the home minister must make a statement on police brutality against protesting students on July 20. Only then can we debate the larger issue of education reforms, including the NEET fiasco,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain told ETV Bharat.

“The INDIA bloc floor leaders will review their strategy for the next week on Monday under the leadership of the two leaders of the opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Sources said as the government was forced to make education minister resign as the student protests spread across the country, the Centre was also planning to bring in a bill suggesting stronger action in paper leak cases as a face-saver. The sources further said the bill suggests an increase in jail term from 2 years to 10 years, penalty from Rs 1 crore to 10 crore and fast-track courts to decide such cases.

“They had brought a bill earlier after the 2024 NEET paper leak. Nothing actually happened due to the legislation, and a similar incident was repeated with impunity. The rot in the system is much deeper. Therefore, our leader Rahul Gandhi has taken a tough stand against the paper leaks and is demanding a complete overhaul of the education system,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ETV Bharat.

“Although the parliament strategy is decided by the INDIA bloc leaders collectively, the issue of education reforms is a serious matter for us. We will continue to demand a revamp of the education system to cure the ills. As for the apology of the prime minister, we don’t have much hope given how he shielded the errant minister for all these months, but a statement to that effect will certainly be in order. Similarly, the home minister must explain the police action against the students,” he said.