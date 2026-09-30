INDIA Bloc To Hit Streets To 'Save Democracy'; MPs To Stage A March To EC On October 6
The INDIA bloc called for expediting all the cases related to SIR of electoral roll and other "electoral malpractices" in the Supreme Court.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress-led India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Wednesday announced that all MPs from the Opposition parties will stage a march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6, as well as organise five major rallies starting from the national capital against the alleged "vote theft" being facilitated by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
The INDIA bloc also declared that it would seek an appointment with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to apprise her of the matter. It has also called for expediting all the cases related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other "electoral malpractices" in the Supreme Court.
These decisions were taken at the INDIA bloc meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Mamata All India Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other prominent leaders from different political parties, at the Constitution Club of India here.
Besides Congress, as many as 19 political parties from the INDIA bloc, including SP, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, and AIFB, participated in the meeting. Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren, and SS(UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually participated in the meeting, which lasted for more than three hours.
Addressing the media, Kharge, flanked by Sonia, Rahul, Mamata, Omar, and other senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, accused the Prime Minister and Home Minister of winning elections by stealing votes with the help of the CEC.
Announcing the slew of decisions taken in the INDIA bloc meeting today, he said, "INDIA bloc will initiate different programmes to 'Save Democracy'. District-level Save Democracy marches will be held from October 2 to 8. On October 6, opposition party MPs will march to the ECI. All the MPs from the Opposition will take part."
He also said the Opposition party leaders will seek an appointment with the President of India in the second week of October, besides organising five major rallies. "Five big rallies will be organised, so that we will tell the people how the ruling government is snatching their voting rights. On November 1, the first rally will be organised in Delhi," the Congress chief said.
Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, further said all cases related to SIR and other "electoral malpractices" in the top coort should be resolved as soon as possible. In response to a question regarding voting through ballot, he said all the parties of the INDIA bloc are in favour of conducting elections through the ballot.
Leader of Opposition in the Lower House, Rahul Gandhi, said the INDIA bloc meeting saw a very good discussion, and everyone was consulted on the issue of vote theft.
"We all believe that BJP, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar have attacked the democratic system. We are going to ensure that the people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. It does not matter how senior they are or who they are," he said.
Rahul said there was also a feeling that the Opposition has been quite successful in putting across to the people of the country that elections are being stolen, and that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have "destroyed " Indian democracy.
He also expressed confidence that, over the next few months, the Opposition will bring about significant changes in the country. Lashing out at the CEC, Banerjee said, "Today, a big 'scam' has happened in the country because of which the people are suffering. BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, formed governments in different states. But now it has been exposed that Gyanesh Kumar stole people's votes, burned EVM machines, and tampered with the counting. Therefore, he must resign immediately."
"If Gyanesh Kumar does not resign, we people will launch a massive movement. We will all unite and fight against this 'vote theft'. We will fight, we will win. We will protect democracy and the Constitution," she vowed.
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