ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc To Hit Streets To 'Save Democracy'; MPs To Stage A March To EC On October 6

New Delhi: The Congress-led India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Wednesday announced that all MPs from the Opposition parties will stage a march to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 6, as well as organise five major rallies starting from the national capital against the alleged "vote theft" being facilitated by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The INDIA bloc also declared that it would seek an appointment with the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, to apprise her of the matter. It has also called for expediting all the cases related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and other "electoral malpractices" in the Supreme Court.

These decisions were taken at the INDIA bloc meeting, chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in the presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Mamata All India Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and other prominent leaders from different political parties, at the Constitution Club of India here.

Besides Congress, as many as 19 political parties from the INDIA bloc, including SP, NCP(SP), SS (UBT), RJD, CPM, CPI, JKNC, JKPDP, JMM, CPI-ML, IUML, KC(M), MDMK, and AIFB, participated in the meeting. Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren, and SS(UBT) chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray virtually participated in the meeting, which lasted for more than three hours.

Addressing the media, Kharge, flanked by Sonia, Rahul, Mamata, Omar, and other senior leaders of the INDIA bloc, accused the Prime Minister and Home Minister of winning elections by stealing votes with the help of the CEC.

Announcing the slew of decisions taken in the INDIA bloc meeting today, he said, "INDIA bloc will initiate different programmes to 'Save Democracy'. District-level Save Democracy marches will be held from October 2 to 8. On October 6, opposition party MPs will march to the ECI. All the MPs from the Opposition will take part."

He also said the Opposition party leaders will seek an appointment with the President of India in the second week of October, besides organising five major rallies. "Five big rallies will be organised, so that we will tell the people how the ruling government is snatching their voting rights. On November 1, the first rally will be organised in Delhi," the Congress chief said.