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INDIA Bloc To Dub Contentious Delimitation Bill As 'Anti-Dalit' And 'Anti-Democracy' To Counter NDA In Special Parliament Session

Congress President and leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during a meeting of INDIA Bloc leaders ( IANS )

By Amit Agnihotri 4 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress led INDIA bloc will oppose the Delimitation Bill and dub the contentious legislation as ‘anti-Dalit’ and ‘anti-democracy’ to counter the NDA government during the special session of the Lok Sabha on November 30.

According to Congress insiders, the bloc will highlight that the bill suggests increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 based on the 2011 Census under which the SC and ST groups will lose out. If the fresh Census is used for increasing the number of seats by redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary seats, the SC and ST communities will get proportional share which should go up, the insiders said.

The bloc will also dub the delimitation bill as ‘seat chori’, an extension of ‘vote chori’ being carried out under the controversial SIR that has allegedly led to removal of crores of genuine names in the voter list. On that line, the bloc will highlight that the delimitation is being pushed to ensure the NDA holds on to power even after the 2029 elections. Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, addresses a press conference after attending a meeting of INDIA Bloc leaders (IANS) The bloc has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for pushing the contentious SIR and will point out that Kumar CEC will have a key role in the delimitation exercise which will be carried out to benefit the BJP electorally. Congress Lok Sabha MP Praniti Shinde said the INDIA bloc will strongly oppose the delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha because the legislation is nothing but a move to ensure the NDA continues to remain in power. “They are doing this as the NDA is scared to fight fair elections. First they indulged in 'vote chori' to make the electoral list suitable for themselves. Now they are planning 'seat chori' by increasing the number of seats and changing the electoral field by redrawing the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies,” Shinde told ETV Bharat. The Congress lawmaker said the delimitation bill is both "anti-Dalit and anti-democracy". Rahul Gandhi arrives at the meeting of INDIA bloc (IANS) “The bill is clearly anti-Dalit as the SC and ST groups will lose out in the delimitation process which will be based on the 2011 Census. Why could they not wait till the fresh Census was completed which would have given the correct population data of the SC, ST and OBC groups. This would lead to these groups getting more representation based on population. But that is not being done,” said Shinde. The Congress lawmaker further said the BJP is pushing through the delimitation bill under the garb of women’s reservation bill as it is scared their lawmakers would lose their seats if the women’s quota was given under the present House strength of 543.