INDIA Bloc To Dub Contentious Delimitation Bill As 'Anti-Dalit' And 'Anti-Democracy' To Counter NDA In Special Parliament Session
Congress insiders said bloc will also dub the bill as 'seat chori' and highlight that with it BJP wants to retain power after 2029 elections.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST|
Updated : November 28, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress led INDIA bloc will oppose the Delimitation Bill and dub the contentious legislation as ‘anti-Dalit’ and ‘anti-democracy’ to counter the NDA government during the special session of the Lok Sabha on November 30.
According to Congress insiders, the bloc will highlight that the bill suggests increasing the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 based on the 2011 Census under which the SC and ST groups will lose out. If the fresh Census is used for increasing the number of seats by redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary seats, the SC and ST communities will get proportional share which should go up, the insiders said.
The bloc will also dub the delimitation bill as ‘seat chori’, an extension of ‘vote chori’ being carried out under the controversial SIR that has allegedly led to removal of crores of genuine names in the voter list. On that line, the bloc will highlight that the delimitation is being pushed to ensure the NDA holds on to power even after the 2029 elections.
The bloc has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for pushing the contentious SIR and will point out that Kumar CEC will have a key role in the delimitation exercise which will be carried out to benefit the BJP electorally. Congress Lok Sabha MP Praniti Shinde said the INDIA bloc will strongly oppose the delimitation bill in the Lok Sabha because the legislation is nothing but a move to ensure the NDA continues to remain in power.
“They are doing this as the NDA is scared to fight fair elections. First they indulged in 'vote chori' to make the electoral list suitable for themselves. Now they are planning 'seat chori' by increasing the number of seats and changing the electoral field by redrawing the boundaries of the parliamentary constituencies,” Shinde told ETV Bharat. The Congress lawmaker said the delimitation bill is both "anti-Dalit and anti-democracy".
“The bill is clearly anti-Dalit as the SC and ST groups will lose out in the delimitation process which will be based on the 2011 Census. Why could they not wait till the fresh Census was completed which would have given the correct population data of the SC, ST and OBC groups. This would lead to these groups getting more representation based on population. But that is not being done,” said Shinde.
The Congress lawmaker further said the BJP is pushing through the delimitation bill under the garb of women’s reservation bill as it is scared their lawmakers would lose their seats if the women’s quota was given under the present House strength of 543.
BJP ने पहले भी दो तिहाई बहुमत के लिए कोशिश की थी, लेकिन इन्हें बहुमत नहीं मिला था। हम सभी ने डिलिमिटेशन बिल का विरोध करने का फैसला किया है, क्योंकि ये SC/ST के खिलाफ है। BJP लोकतंत्र को खत्म करने के लिए यह संविधान संशोधन लेकर आई है। : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व राज्यसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @kharge 📍 दिल्ली— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2026
“The delimitation bill will only help the BJP consolidate its position in the next general elections. They have already prepared the blue-print for the Lok Sabha redrawn boundaries to suit their interest. This is unconstitutional. The NDA is only paying lip service to the women's reservation bill which is being used as a cover to push the delimitation bill. The Congress and the INDIA bloc will strongly oppose the bill in the House,” said Shinde.
Congress Lok Sabha MP Jothimani too expressed similar concerns and said the BJP had tried to get 400 seats in 2024 general elections to change the Constitution but failed. She alleged the NDA is now pushing the delimitation bill to gain a majority in the House and achieve its objective.
“The 400 plus agenda aimed at altering the Constitution did not succeed in 2024. Now they have come up with the 850 seats plan to be able to do that. But we will not let that happen. The Congress has always protected national interest and will do so again with its full might,” Jothimani told ETV Bharat.
The Congress lawmaker said the NDA is trying to grab power by changing the electoral field and is doing it in the name of giving more representation to women in the Lok Sabha.
नरेंद्र मोदी सत्ता हथियाने के लिए परिसीमन की साजिश रच रहे हैं https://t.co/ysiUVupFID— Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2026
“The women’s reservation bill was passed in 2023 but they did not implement the quota all these years. If they wish it can be done even now. The aim of 850 seats is not to give women their rights but to retain power in 2029. We are fighting 'vote chori' across the country. We will also fight against 'seat chori' nationwide. The CEC will have a role in the delimitation which is unlikely to be fair and will be tailored to suit the NDA. The redrawing of parliamentary constituencies might put the SC/ST voters at a loss as the delimitation process might change reserved seats into general seats. The move is clearly anti-democracy and we will do everything possible to save it,” said Jothimani.
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