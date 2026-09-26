INDIA Bloc To Discuss Nationwide SIR Protests, Removal Of CEC On September 30
The bloc is also likely to discuss ways to reform the Election Commission saying it belongs to the Constitution.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:56 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Congress is getting aggressive against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for pushing a controversial SIR and will mobilize support of the INDIA bloc on September 30 to show opposition unity over the issue.
Congress insiders said that recent revelations have cast a doubt over the functioning of the CEC who allegedly ignored the concerns of the two Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over SIR. Over the past few days, the entire opposition expressed concern over removal of over 13 crore names from the voter lists as part of SIR across states so far and agreed there was a need to speak in one voice to flag the undemocratic move.
Accordingly, the September 30 meeting of the INDIA bloc will discuss how to rally forces for nationwide protests related to SIR over the coming days, plan ways to oppose the BJP nationally, ECI reforms and censure the CEC again.
The opposition parties have alleged that the SIR was being pushed by the CEC at the BJP's behest so the ruling party could gain electoral advantage. On their part, both the ECI and the BJP have dubbed the ongoing SIR as purification of the voter lists.
The INDIA bloc meeting will take place a day after the Congress Working Committee will firm up its plans for nationwide protests on September 29. On that day, the bloc is likely to discuss a fresh impeachment motion against the CEC in Parliament, said the insiders.
In a first, the bloc had earlier submitted notices to move an impeachment motion against the CEC to both Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker on March 12 alleging he was partisan. The notices were signed by 130 members of the Lok Sabha and 63 members of the Rajya Sabha, which was more than the minimum 50 signatures needed in the upper house and 100 signatures in the lower house of Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had rejected the initial notices on April 6 on the ground that admitting motions based on administrative disagreements were likely to undermine the ECI's independence.
CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar said INDIA bloc will push for removal of the CEC as he had diluted the poll panel.
"We have been against the dilution of the ECI from day one. CEC Gyanesh Kumar must go. The CEC has dented the ECI. The ECI should be reformed. The SIR is not purification of the voter list but an eradication of names," Sandosh Kumar told ETV Bharat.
"The INDIA bloc will fight it out together. Protests have already started on the ground and will intensify over the coming days. Not only the opposition, some of the NDA allies are also uneasy over the recent revelations against the CEC. Over the coming days more parties will support us as the message against SIR has gone down to the voters. We will certainly bring a motion to remove the CEC," he added.
RJD Rajya Sabha MP Majoj Kumar Jha said the revelations against CEC had made the opposition think about contesting elections under his watch.
"The opposition is together over the issue. If the ECI continues like this, opposition parties will have to think about fighting elections under the incumbent CEC. Democracy cannot survive where the referee himself becomes the subject of the contest. We are moving slowly towards that dangerous point. As for the issue of CEC’s removal, it needs to be examined but it is far more important to address gaps in the ECI system," Jha told ETV Bharat.
"When objections to the reliability of the electoral list are repeatedly raised from within the Election Commission itself, the matter ceases to be merely an administrative disagreement—it becomes a question on the very foundation of democracy," he said.
"Amid such grave questions, CEC Gyanesh Kumar should immediately step down from his post and the Supreme Court should issue strict mandatory guidelines to ensure the transparency, accountability, and reliability of the entire system. If democracy is being wounded within the very institution tasked with safeguarding it, silence cannot be an option," he added.
The Congress which is hosting the bloc meeting, launched its nationwide protests in the state capitals on Friday and will agitate at the district level on September 28.
"The Congress is fighting it out on the streets across the country to defend democracy and fight the BJP's institutional capture for vote theft. Our demand is clear, remove CEC Gyanesh Kumar from office. The Centre must answer for the assault on India’s electoral democracy. Gyanesh Kumar must answer for every name missing from the electoral rolls. We will continue the fight for the people. If the rules permit, we will push for removal of CEC again," Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Javed told ETV Bharat.
"The Election Commission belongs to the Constitution, not to those in power. We will not retreat from the fight to protect the people’s vote," he added.
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