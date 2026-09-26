ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc To Discuss Nationwide SIR Protests, Removal Of CEC On September 30

New Delhi: The Congress is getting aggressive against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar for pushing a controversial SIR and will mobilize support of the INDIA bloc on September 30 to show opposition unity over the issue.

Congress insiders said that recent revelations have cast a doubt over the functioning of the CEC who allegedly ignored the concerns of the two Election Commissioners SS Sandhu and Vivek Joshi over SIR. Over the past few days, the entire opposition expressed concern over removal of over 13 crore names from the voter lists as part of SIR across states so far and agreed there was a need to speak in one voice to flag the undemocratic move.

Accordingly, the September 30 meeting of the INDIA bloc will discuss how to rally forces for nationwide protests related to SIR over the coming days, plan ways to oppose the BJP nationally, ECI reforms and censure the CEC again.

The opposition parties have alleged that the SIR was being pushed by the CEC at the BJP's behest so the ruling party could gain electoral advantage. On their part, both the ECI and the BJP have dubbed the ongoing SIR as purification of the voter lists.

The INDIA bloc meeting will take place a day after the Congress Working Committee will firm up its plans for nationwide protests on September 29. On that day, the bloc is likely to discuss a fresh impeachment motion against the CEC in Parliament, said the insiders.

In a first, the bloc had earlier submitted notices to move an impeachment motion against the CEC to both Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker on March 12 alleging he was partisan. The notices were signed by 130 members of the Lok Sabha and 63 members of the Rajya Sabha, which was more than the minimum 50 signatures needed in the upper house and 100 signatures in the lower house of Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had rejected the initial notices on April 6 on the ground that admitting motions based on administrative disagreements were likely to undermine the ECI's independence.

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar said INDIA bloc will push for removal of the CEC as he had diluted the poll panel.

"We have been against the dilution of the ECI from day one. CEC Gyanesh Kumar must go. The CEC has dented the ECI. The ECI should be reformed. The SIR is not purification of the voter list but an eradication of names," Sandosh Kumar told ETV Bharat.