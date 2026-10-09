ETV Bharat / bharat

India Bloc Submits 'Vote Chori' Memorandum To President Murmu, Says She Sought Evidence

President Droupadi Murmu meets a delegation of INDIA alliance consisting of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and others regarding the irregularities in the Election Commission, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: A delegation of INDIA bloc leaders met President Droupadi Murmu Friday evening and handed over a memorandum to her on alleged "vote chori" with Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi saying he was shocked that the president did not deny the 'election theft' charge and "accepted" what the opposition leaders stated.

President Murmu sought proof of 'vote chori' from the leaders and the INDIA bloc will hand over the evidence it has to her when she is ready to accept it, Gandhi told reporters after the delegation comprising him, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, SP's Rajeev Rai, RJD's Manoj Jha, VCK chief Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby and CPI's D Raja met her.

Gandhi also said the opposition leaders would meet Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday and hand over a memorandum to him as well.

INDIA alliance leaders hold a banner during a march from parliament house regarding the irregularities in the Election Commission, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Carrying a "Save Democracy" banner, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk where they were stopped by the police which had put up barricades.

After that the delegation, whose names had been sent to Rashtrapati Bhawan, headed to meet President Murmu to hand over a memorandum on the "vote chori" issue.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kharge said the INDIA bloc leaders sought return to ballot paper instead of EVMs for future polls.

"The President asked for evidence of 'vote chori' which we will provide," he said.

Gandhi said the INDIA bloc's memorandum to the president clearly stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have "conspired to destroy Indian democracy".

"President in no way denied what we said, she did not question what we said... she accepted our statement and sought proof of 'election chori'," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi said he told the president that proof of 'election chori' is known to country as state after state has been "stolen".

"We will happily take proof of 'election chori' to President when she is ready to accept it," Gandhi said.

"I actually expected the President of India to deny that 'vote chori' is taking place; I expected the President of India to say 'no actually, India has a free and fair election system'. I was shocked and I was stunned that the President of India accepted what we said," he said.

A delegation of INDIA alliance consisting of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and others during a press conference after meeting President Droupadi Murmu regarding the irregularities in the Election Commission, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (ETV Bharat)

In her remarks to the press, Banerjee said INDIA bloc is together and is strong and she thought the meeting was positive.

Earlier, the INDIA bloc MPs met at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan and deliberated upon their strategy to take forward their plan for agitation against alleged "vote chori" and press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's ouster.