ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Slams Centre, Questions Timing Of Delimitation Bill In Extended Session

The bloc said that as there was consensus over women’s reservation, increasing Lok Sabha seats could have waited till the next monsoon session in July. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal and others during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi, Friday, April 10, 2026. ( PTI/FILE )

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the extended Budget session of Parliament from April 16 to 18, the INDIA bloc lawmakers questioned the timing of the government bills that seek to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850.

According to sources, the government plans to move three bills, the Constitution Amendment bill, the Delimitation bill and the Union Territories Laws bill during the extended Budget session to effect the changes that will pave the way for increasing the Lok Sabha seats.

Out of the 850, 815 MPs will be directly elected from the states and 35 from the Union Territories in a manner to be determined by the Parliament. The population count for the purpose will be ascertained as such by the Parliament.

The issue of increasing the Lok Sabha seats is linked to reserving 33 per cent seats in the lower house and in state assemblies for women as per the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which was passed by the Parliament in 2023.

Over the past weeks, the opposition accused the government of playing politics as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the women’s reservation issue as historic and decided to hold a meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders on April 15 to firm up a united view before the extended Budget session.

The opposition wondered why the Centre had not shared the bills with the lawmakers yet, as they would have to take part in the debate during the extended Budget session.

As details of the proposed bills emerged on Tuesday, the opposition MPs said their charge all along had been confirmed. The opposition lawmakers argued that, as there was a consensus over giving 33 per cent reservation to women, the increase in Lok Sabha seats could have been done either in 2023 itself or the matter could have waited till the monsoon session of Parliament scheduled in July.

"That is the problem with the BJP. They do everything with elections in mind. The women’s reservation bill has already been passed. They could have brought the bill to increase Lok Sabha seats during the Budget session, which was first announced till April 2 if the issue was so urgent, or they could have waited till the Monsoon session to be held in July," Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

"They ignored our suggestion for an all-party meeting over the issue and went ahead with the extended session as they wanted to get political mileage in the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections,” added Jawed.

Over the past weeks, the opposition targeted the Centre, which had announced an extended session without specifying the legislative agenda for it. This made the opposition suspect that the government was talking about the women’s reservation issue but wanted to push the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats and assemblies secretly, without holding detailed consultations with the stakeholders over the matter.