ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Set To Counter NDA During Monsoon Session Of Parliament

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament from July 20 to Aug 13 is going to be a stormy one with the opposition INDIA bloc set to counter the ruling NDA’s plan to push the controversial delimitation bill by flagging issues like the Ayodhya Ram temple donation theft, mismanagement in the CBSE board and NEET exams, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s alleged lie over death of soldiers during Op Sindoor, end of former rural jobs law MGNREGA and the alleged breaking of parties by the BJP.

“There are so many issues over which we want to seek answers from the government. The Ram temple donation theft tops the list while issues like mismanagement in CBSE board exams and paper leak in NEET medical entrance exam, ending former rural jobs law MGNREGA and Rajnath Singh’s lie over death of soldiers during Op Sindoor will also be raised by the INDIA bloc during the monsoon session of Parliament,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka told ETV Bharat.

Over the last few days, the Congress has demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge into the alleged Ram temple donation theft running into hundreds of crores, dissolution of the trust that manages the temple and strict action against the big wigs involved in the crime.

The matter will be strongly raised during the coming session, said party insiders, adding that although Congress MP KC Venugopal has submitted a breach of privilege notice against the defence minister over his earlier statement related to death of army soldiers during Op Sindoor, the Opposition will seek a debate over the issue.

“The defence minister lied on the floor of the house and said there had been no deaths of soldiers during the Op Sindoor. Later the government said six soldiers sacrificed their lives in that operation. We want answers from the government,” said Ulaka.

Congress insiders said leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already started a focused campaign over the paper leaks in the NEET exam and the controversies related to the CBSE board exams and will certainly demand answers from the government over the issue including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Several students committed suicide due to the paper leak in NEET exam. Lakhs of students and their families suffered due to the mismanagement in the NEET and CBSE exams. The education minister must resign,” said Ulaka.