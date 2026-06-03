ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Rejig: Vijay's TVK Likely To Participate In National Consultative Meeting Of Opposition; No Invitation To DMK

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after the swearing-in ceremony, in Chennai, on Sunday, May 10. ( ANI/AICC )

Chennai: With the Congress severing its ties with the DMK, the INDIA Bloc has invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), signalling a metamorphosis of the national opposition coalition.

Sources said the invitation has been accepted by the TVK.

The invitation follows the performance of the fledgling party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections where the actor-turned politician's party emerged as the single largest party. The party finished with 108 seats in the 234-member House leaving the DMK and the AIADMK with 59 and 47 seats, in its electoral debut. This led to the formation of a TVK-led government with the support of the Congress, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The Congress, which contested the elections in alliance with the DMK and won 5 seats, was the first party to extend its support to the Vijay-led TVK regime and was rewarded with two cabinet berths in the government.

The Congress has convened a consultative meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi on June 8. It is learnt that neither the DMK nor the Trinamool Congress received an invitation.

Sources from the TVK revealed that the party's president might not be attending the meeting but will be nominating someone else from his party to attend the meeting. One of the sources said General Secretary (Election Campaign Management), Aadhav Arjuna, who is also the Minister for Public Works Department will be tasked to represent the party in the INDIA bloc meeting.