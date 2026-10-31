ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Gyanesh Running EC On Direction Of PM Modi And Amit Shah: Kharge

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge speaking during the INDIA bloc's symbolic "public impeachment" of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in New Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar begins on Saturday at Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi.

Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar said, "Congress Chief Kharge will move a motion to 'remove' the CEC from office.

She said that people whose names were removed from the electoral roll will also share their views. Further, Kharge, during the symbolic "public impeachment" of the CEC by the INDIA bloc, said Article 326 gives universal adult franchise, which is under serious threat. We have no personal enmity with the CEC; we want the Election Commission to work impartially, Kharge added. CEC Gyanesh Running EC On Direction Of PM Modi And Amit Shah: Kharge (ETV Bharat)