CEC Gyanesh Running EC On Direction Of PM Modi And Amit Shah: Kharge
Kharge said that if Gyanesh Kumar continues to be in the post, then it is a threat to democracy, reports Santu Das
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:55 PM IST
New Delhi: INDIA bloc's "public impeachment" of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar begins on Saturday at Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's 10 Rajaji Marg residence in New Delhi.
Former Speaker of the Lok Sabha Meira Kumar said, "Congress Chief Kharge will move a motion to 'remove' the CEC from office.
She said that people whose names were removed from the electoral roll will also share their views.
Further, Kharge, during the symbolic "public impeachment" of the CEC by the INDIA bloc, said Article 326 gives universal adult franchise, which is under serious threat. We have no personal enmity with the CEC; we want the Election Commission to work impartially, Kharge added.
He alleged that CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Election Commission on the direction of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleges Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
In a statement, Members of Parliament from the INDIA Janbandhan coalition said they resolved to impeach Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar "for treason".
The resolution states that Gyanesh Kumar unlawfully deleted over 13 crore voters, altered registration rules without parliamentary approval, and centralized digital controls to block new voters. Furthermore, it alleges he excluded fellow commissioners from decision-making and ignored internal objections. The INDIA coalition claims he suppressed opposition voices in exchange for family benefits, rendering his 2023 legal protections an attempt to shield criminal behaviour.
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