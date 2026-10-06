'Gyanesh Resign Now': Rahul Gandhi Climbs Barricades To Lead INDIA Bloc March Against CEC Kumar
INDIA bloc MPs marched towards the EC headquarters in New Delhi to demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation amid allegations of SIR irregularities, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was seen climbing over police barricades as he and his sister Priyanka and other opposition MPs were briefly detained by Delhi Police amid high drama in the national capital, where INDIA bloc marched towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.
Scores of opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, began their march from Parliament House to the ECI headquarters against alleged irregularities in poll body decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
From Trinamool Congress to Samajwadi Party to Biju Janata Dal, all participated in the mega demonstration against the CEC. The police officials deployed in the area attempted to prevent the MPs from marching into the ECI headquarters. Amid the melee, the police briefly detained some of them including Rahul and Priyanka.
Some MPs were even pushed into a bus after detention, while many resorted to a sit-in protest near the EC headquarters. Rahul and Priyanka eventually entered Akashvani Bhawan premises to reach EC headquarters despite being prevented by police.
There is heavy security deployment and barricading in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving.
"Gaddar Gyanesh Resign Now," Congress posted on X and shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi during the march carrying a placard that read, "Gyanesh, it's done bro."
Gaddar Gyanesh Resign Now https://t.co/InsresVLC6— Congress (@INCIndia) October 6, 2026
Rahul Atop Police Barricades
Earlier in the day, Rahul and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee were seen climbing atop police barricades, with the LoP then waving the tricolour while other MPs continued to shout slogans against CEC Kumar.
Ahead of the march, opposition MPs stepped up their demand for Kumar's resignation, citing the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter.
Congress MP Imran Masood accused Kumar of eroding public trust in the Election Commission.
"Across the country, the institution that Gyanesh Kumar headed was an institution the entire country trusted, an institution the entire country took pride in and felt proud of. Questions were never raised over its impartiality. One person has broken that trust," he said.
"And an entire nexus is working together. We will question Gyanesh Kumar, and the BJP chief ministers will start giving the answers," he alleged.
CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said the Supreme Court's observations on Monday had strengthened the opposition's objections to the additional declaration attached to Form 6 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"On September 26, there was a press statement by the Commission and it was stated that the entire process related to Form 6 has been ratified by the Supreme Court. Whereas it has been proven that it is an entirely misleading statement," he alleged.
Calling the CEC a "Cheating Election Commissioner", the CPI leader said opposition parties had been agitating against the provisions since 2025 and would intensify their movement.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the scale of security deployment ahead of the march, saying the MPs intended to proceed peacefully.
"We are MPs. We are members of Parliament. We are also citizens of this country. Why is there a need to deploy such a large force to stop us? We will walk and go. We are unarmed," he said.
Traffic Restrictions On Key Roads
In view of the INDIA bloc march, Delhi Traffic Police had already issued an advisory for Tuesday. Special traffic arrangements were in place in the New Delhi district from 8 am onwards, with traffic regulated or diverted at several key locations.
Commuters were advised to avoid unnecessary travel through affected areas, plan their journeys, and allow extra time.
According to the traffic advisory, traffic may be regulated or diverted on routes connecting Connaught Place to Patel Chowk and Parliament Street, Patel Chowk to GPO, and Windsor Place to GPO. Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining roads are also expected to be affected.
Also Read:
- INDIA Bloc To Hold 'Akrosh March' Across Bihar On Oct 7 Over SIR 'Irregularities': RJD's Tejashwi
- Ahead Of 2027 State Elections, Congress Searches For Unity Within State Units, And With INDIA Bloc Partners
- SIR Row: INDIA Alliance Parties To Hold Chennai Protest On October 15, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Removal