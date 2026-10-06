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'Gyanesh Resign Now': Rahul Gandhi Climbs Barricades To Lead INDIA Bloc March Against CEC Kumar

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was seen climbing over police barricades as he and his sister Priyanka and other opposition MPs were briefly detained by Delhi Police amid high drama in the national capital, where INDIA bloc marched towards the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Scores of opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, began their march from Parliament House to the ECI headquarters against alleged irregularities in poll body decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

INDIA bloc protest march against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI)

From Trinamool Congress to Samajwadi Party to Biju Janata Dal, all participated in the mega demonstration against the CEC. The police officials deployed in the area attempted to prevent the MPs from marching into the ECI headquarters. Amid the melee, the police briefly detained some of them including Rahul and Priyanka.

Some MPs were even pushed into a bus after detention, while many resorted to a sit-in protest near the EC headquarters. Rahul and Priyanka eventually entered Akashvani Bhawan premises to reach EC headquarters despite being prevented by police.

MPs during today's protest. (PTI)

There is heavy security deployment and barricading in and around Parliament and the Election Commission headquarters. Security personnel were stationed in the area much before the MPs began arriving.

"Gaddar Gyanesh Resign Now," Congress posted on X and shared a photo of Rahul Gandhi during the march carrying a placard that read, "Gyanesh, it's done bro."

Rahul Atop Police Barricades

Earlier in the day, Rahul and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee were seen climbing atop police barricades, with the LoP then waving the tricolour while other MPs continued to shout slogans against CEC Kumar.