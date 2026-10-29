ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Prepares For 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar On October 30

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is preparing to showcase its unity over "vote chori (theft)" and SIR irregularities by conducting a ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, days before their mega rally on the issue at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

Days after referring to the event as a ‘mock’ Parliament session, the Congress started calling it ‘public impeachment’ to avoid getting into a controversy. The bloc decided to stage a public event to hold the CEC accountable for removal of crores of names from the voters' list, to send a signal to the masses that their earlier effort to bring a motion in Parliament was rejected by the respective chairs of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The bloc also aims to showcase its unity over the issue, and is using the event to further drill its message in the minds of voters who have been witness to the series of street protests over alleged irregularities in the SIR being conducted by the CEC, allegedly at the behest of the ruling BJP, said insiders.

“The objective of a ‘public impeachment’ is to expose the government, which was formed through 'vote chori'. The issue relates to rights given in the Constitution, which directly concerns the public. The Opposition had earlier tried to bring motions for the CEC's removal, but were not allowed to do so in both Houses. If the Opposition can’t flag a concern inside Parliament, it has to be done at a public place. Most Ppposition MPs will attend the event,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Javed told ETV Bharat.

The official residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge — who is also the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha — has been chosen for the ‘public impeachment’ of the CEC, after the police denied permission for the event, first at the lawns of the well-known Ashoka Hotel, and later at the Ramlila Maidan itself. Regarding permissions for holding the event at this new venue, party insiders said a demonstration that targets the Central government would not require any.

“The Opposition could not do that [introduce motions for the CEC's removal] in the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha. Hence we had to take this extreme step. This is the only democratic way of flagging the actions of the CEC, who allowed the institution to be dented. The event will reiterate the charges we have been making in the past. We will seek the removal of the CEC,” said Kerala Congress Lok Sabha MP Francis George.

Bloc leaders held a strategy meeting on Thursday to prepare for the October 30 event, where it decided that former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar would chair the ‘public impeachment’, which will be broadcast live on social media for a wider audience.