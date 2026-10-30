ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC; To Be Held On October 31

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has postponed its public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar due to inclement weather in the national capital.

The programme, originally scheduled for Friday, will now be held on Saturday at the same time at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg.

Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and All India Trinamool Congress, unanimously decided to postpone the programme due to incessant rainfall in Delhi.

Addressing a joint press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's programme (public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar) to tomorrow at the same time due to the rain."

Referring to the INDIA bloc's proposed 'Maharally' on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, the Congress leader said the Opposition would also hold a march to the venue.

"All Opposition parties will be there. Everyone who wishes to join is welcome, whether political or non-political," he said.

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul alleged that he was trying to prevent people from coming to Delhi. "Millions of people are being disenfranchised. Their votes are being stolen from them to help Mr Adani, Mr Ambani, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Bhagwat," he said.

Emphasising Opposition unity, Rahul Gandhi said the protest was a collective effort to defend democratic rights and the Constitution.