INDIA Bloc Postpones 'Public Impeachment' Of CEC; To Be Held On October 31
Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of obstructing public participation and alleged that voters were deliberately being deprived of their democratic rights, reports Santu Das.
Published : October 30, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The INDIA bloc has postponed its public impeachment programme against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar due to inclement weather in the national capital.
The programme, originally scheduled for Friday, will now be held on Saturday at the same time at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg.
Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and All India Trinamool Congress, unanimously decided to postpone the programme due to incessant rainfall in Delhi.
Addressing a joint press conference, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said, "By consensus, we have decided to postpone today's programme (public impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar) to tomorrow at the same time due to the rain."
Referring to the INDIA bloc's proposed 'Maharally' on November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, the Congress leader said the Opposition would also hold a march to the venue.
"All Opposition parties will be there. Everyone who wishes to join is welcome, whether political or non-political," he said.
Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rahul alleged that he was trying to prevent people from coming to Delhi. "Millions of people are being disenfranchised. Their votes are being stolen from them to help Mr Adani, Mr Ambani, Mr Modi, Mr Shah and Mr Bhagwat," he said.
Emphasising Opposition unity, Rahul Gandhi said the protest was a collective effort to defend democratic rights and the Constitution.
"This is one protest. We are all standing together because we are defending the Constitution," he said.
"We are defending the idea of India. We are defending the vote, which is the expression of all Indians," Radul added.
Echoing his remarks, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said the INDIA bloc was united in its campaign and invited people from different sections of society to participate.
"We, the INDIA Alliance, are all in this together. Civil society, students, youth, workers and housewives are all invited to join us," he said.
Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav also confirmed the postponement, citing rainfall in the national capital. Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the party's electoral victories resulted from manipulation.
"The public has realised that the victory that BJP boasts about is nothing but election manipulation and management. From EVMs to voter lists, everything is manipulated," he said.
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