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INDIA Parties Likely To Meet On Sept 30 As Congress Presses For CEC's Resignation

FILE- Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders at a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders in his chamber in Parliament House during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Thursday, August 6, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to meet in New Delhi on September 30 to discuss the concerns related to the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Opposition parties are expected to discuss the next steps regarding their demand to remove CEC Kumar following reports of differences within the poll panel over aspects of the SIR exercise. The parties have been in touch with each other on the issue and are discussing a joint response, PTI reported, citing sources.

The parties, including the CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML)-Liberation, have demanded Kumar's removal as well as an immediate halt to the SIR, while the Congress has also stepped up its attack on the CEC. The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on September 29 to discuss its strategy on the issue.

Congress, in a post on X on Saturday, sought Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, terming him a "traitor".