INDIA Parties Likely To Meet On Sept 30 As Congress Presses For CEC's Resignation
Opposition parties are working on fresh removal notice against the CEC, which is likely to be submitted in Parliament after being vetted by legal experts.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing row over Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the opposition INDIA bloc parties are likely to meet in New Delhi on September 30 to discuss the concerns related to the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Opposition parties are expected to discuss the next steps regarding their demand to remove CEC Kumar following reports of differences within the poll panel over aspects of the SIR exercise. The parties have been in touch with each other on the issue and are discussing a joint response, PTI reported, citing sources.
The parties, including the CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML)-Liberation, have demanded Kumar's removal as well as an immediate halt to the SIR, while the Congress has also stepped up its attack on the CEC. The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet on September 29 to discuss its strategy on the issue.
Congress, in a post on X on Saturday, sought Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, terming him a "traitor".
It's Simple pic.twitter.com/nYlUcmEN13— Congress (@INCIndia) September 26, 2026
The developments have also brought West Bengal's bitter political rivals, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC and the CPI(M), on the same page on the Election Commission issue. CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby wrote to the INDIA bloc and other opposition leaders seeking a meeting over the developments, and subsequently spoke to Banerjee, who agreed the situation warranted coordinated action.
Opposition parties are working on a fresh removal notice against CEC Kumar, which is likely to be submitted in both Houses of Parliament after being vetted by legal experts. It would be the third such attempt by the opposition.
The opposition's latest mobilisation follows an Indian Express report that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on several occasions over decisions and orders regarding the SIR.
The Election Commission has said that differing views and observations are a normal part of institutional deliberations and asserted that its orders have full legal sanction and follow statutory procedures.
Earlier, 23 political parties and an Independent MP jointly approached the Chief Justice of India over the SIR process and other election-related issues, underlining the broader opposition coordination on the issue.
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