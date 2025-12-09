ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc MPs Submit Impeachment Notice To Lok Sabha Speaker Against Madras High Court Judge

New Delhi: A delegation of the INDIA bloc led by the DMK on Tuesday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking impeachment proceedings against sitting Madras High Court Judge Justice GR Swaminathan.

The leaders including DMK's Kanimozhi and TR Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed the impeachment notice to Speaker Birla here today. The impeachment having 107 signatories said that said that the conduct of Justice G. R. Swaminathan “raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary”. It also accused the High Court judge of granting “undue favoritism” to one M. Sricharan Ranganathan, Senior Advocate “in deciding the cases, also favoring advocates from a particular community” and “deciding cases on the basis of particular political ideology and against the secular principles of Indian Constitution”.

The demand for the impeachment proceedings against the judge come after his recent order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the hill at Thiruparankundram. The hill has a temple and dargah nearby.

Justice Swaminathan while permitting the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, near Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the Thirupparankundram hill, said the practice would not infringe on the religious rights of the Muslim community. However, the MK Stalin led DMK government in Tamil Nadu declined the permit citing a potential law and order situation.