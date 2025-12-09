INDIA Bloc MPs Submit Impeachment Notice To Lok Sabha Speaker Against Madras High Court Judge
The MPs led by DMK's Kanimozhi submitted the impeachment motion against Justice GR Swaminathan over his ruling in the Thiruparankundram dispute.
New Delhi: A delegation of the INDIA bloc led by the DMK on Tuesday submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking impeachment proceedings against sitting Madras High Court Judge Justice GR Swaminathan.
The leaders including DMK's Kanimozhi and TR Baalu, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra handed the impeachment notice to Speaker Birla here today. The impeachment having 107 signatories said that said that the conduct of Justice G. R. Swaminathan “raises serious questions regarding impartiality, transparency, and the secular functioning of the judiciary”. It also accused the High Court judge of granting “undue favoritism” to one M. Sricharan Ranganathan, Senior Advocate “in deciding the cases, also favoring advocates from a particular community” and “deciding cases on the basis of particular political ideology and against the secular principles of Indian Constitution”.
The demand for the impeachment proceedings against the judge come after his recent order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp atop the hill at Thiruparankundram. The hill has a temple and dargah nearby.
Justice Swaminathan while permitting the lighting of traditional "Karthigai Deepam" oil lamp at a stone pillar, meant for that purpose, near Sikandar Badusha Dargah on the Thirupparankundram hill, said the practice would not infringe on the religious rights of the Muslim community. However, the MK Stalin led DMK government in Tamil Nadu declined the permit citing a potential law and order situation.
The DMK government also approached the Supreme Court against the High Court order after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court declined to put on hold the order of the single judge bench permitting the lighting of the lamp.
Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu BJP President, K Annamalai attacked the INDIA bloc MPs over their impeachment notice against Justice Swaminathan. The BJP leader accused the INDIA bloc of minority appeasement. In post on X, Annamalai wrote, "If the agenda on the table is to flaunt their anti-Hindu credentials, the MPs of the I.N.D.I. Alliance wear it like a badge of honour. All the loud talk of Constitutional rights is nothing but rhetoric for this group. And now, moving an impeachment motion against a Judge, despite an appeal already filed by the TN DMK Govt before the Honourable Supreme Court, reveals nothing but a desperate attempt to feed their politics of minority appeasement".
If the agenda on the table is to flaunt their anti-Hindu credentials, the MPs of the I.N.D.I. Alliance wear it like a badge of honour.— K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 9, 2025
All the loud talk of Constitutional rights is nothing but rhetoric for this group. And now, moving an impeachment motion against a Judge,… pic.twitter.com/bvq9M3WmMR
"What purpose does this political drama serve, except signalling that the rule of law is secondary to vote-bank politics? Are they also sending a message to our country that if the I.N.D.I. Alliance doesn’t like any Judge’s verdict, they will use the impeachment process as a tool to threaten the judiciary into submission? What can be a greater threat to the Constitution than this? For the people of our country, DMK and the I.N.D.I. Alliance have once again proved that for them, divisive politics comes first".
