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India Bloc MPs To Meet At Samvidhan Sadan Today; All Options For Protest On Table

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi onboard a bus as INDIA bloc leaders head towards Rajghat during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi on Thursday, October 08, 2026. ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: INDIA bloc MPs will meet at the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan at 3 pm on Friday and could proceed with another protest against "vote chori", sources said on Thursday. They also said the INDIA bloc has sought time from President Droupadi Murmu and if they do not get an appointment, “all options are on the table”.

The sources said that Seva Teerth, Rashtrapati Bhawan, vice-president's residence, and the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah could be the likely venues for the protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

It would be the fourth straight day of protests. Earlier, Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the INDIA bloc has requested an appointment from President Droupadi Murmu and is awaiting a response from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said the first request letter was sent on October 2. Subsequently, the Rashtrapati Bhavan asked for the names of leaders who would attend the meeting. Accordingly, we submitted the request again on October 5, along with the names, seeking an appointment on October 7, 8 or 9," Venugopal said. "So far, we have received no response. We will wait until Friday," he said. Last week, the INDIA bloc had finalised a joint action plan on the Special Intensive Revision row, including holding rallies and "save democracy" marches. Intensifying their protest, the INDIA bloc leaders on Thursday staged a sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Rajghat to highlight what they alleged was "hijacking" of the country by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Shah and CEC Gyanesh Kumar through a criminal conspiracy of “vote chori”.