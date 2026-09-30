ETV Bharat / bharat

'Power Rests In Hands Of People, Ballot Instead Of EVM': Kharge At INDIA Bloc Meeting

Mallikarjun Kharge arrives to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc at the Constitution Club of India in New Delhi on Wednesday ( IANS )

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed on a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a greater transparency and accountability of the Election Commission and voting through ballots instead of EVMs in his opening remarks at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Addressing the INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said, "The ballot belongs to the people. The mandate belongs to the people. So the power of government ultimately rests in the hands of the people. Our task today is to ensure that the people of India remain the final and unquestioned authority in our democracy. With these words I end my speech."

Kharge said that India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle. "Every citizen must have an equal voice in choosing the government of this country. This is the bedrock of India’s democratic polity," he added.

According to the Congress leader, democracy has meaning only when the vote of every eligible citizen carries equal value. That is why the principle of "one person, one vote, one value lies at the heart of our Republic. Today, that principle is facing a serious threat. Across the country, citizens and political parties are raising grave concerns about functioning of the Election Commission," he said.

Pointing out that 13.3 crore voters have been removed from voter list, Kharge said the power to take part in a democracy has been "snatched". He said that the grand old party has demanded answers on EVMs, raised questions about "voter-list manipulation" and "unexplained changes in electoral rolls" for years.

"Instead of acknowledging our complaints the Commission looked the other way. In a democracy, institutions must earn public trust through transparency. The Election Commission says that SIR is intended to clean and update electoral rolls. But when such an exercise can result in very large numbers of voters being excluded or required to establish their eligibility again, the burden must be on the system to ensure that no genuine voter is disenfranchised," Kharge stressed.