'Power Rests In Hands Of People, Ballot Instead Of EVM': Kharge At INDIA Bloc Meeting
Key leaders of the INDIA bloc are discussing alleged irregularities in the SIR process and a joint action plan against the ELection Commission.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stressed on a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, a greater transparency and accountability of the Election Commission and voting through ballots instead of EVMs in his opening remarks at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Addressing the INDIA bloc leaders, Kharge said, "The ballot belongs to the people. The mandate belongs to the people. So the power of government ultimately rests in the hands of the people. Our task today is to ensure that the people of India remain the final and unquestioned authority in our democracy. With these words I end my speech."
Sharing my Opening Remarks at the meeting with INDIA alliance partners -— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 30, 2026
Dear Friends and valued Colleagues,
India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle: every citizen must have an equal… pic.twitter.com/ZuoSmbXIPI
Kharge said that India is the world’s largest democracy and a nation whose democratic traditions have been built on a simple but profound principle. "Every citizen must have an equal voice in choosing the government of this country. This is the bedrock of India’s democratic polity," he added.
According to the Congress leader, democracy has meaning only when the vote of every eligible citizen carries equal value. That is why the principle of "one person, one vote, one value lies at the heart of our Republic. Today, that principle is facing a serious threat. Across the country, citizens and political parties are raising grave concerns about functioning of the Election Commission," he said.
Pointing out that 13.3 crore voters have been removed from voter list, Kharge said the power to take part in a democracy has been "snatched". He said that the grand old party has demanded answers on EVMs, raised questions about "voter-list manipulation" and "unexplained changes in electoral rolls" for years.
"Instead of acknowledging our complaints the Commission looked the other way. In a democracy, institutions must earn public trust through transparency. The Election Commission says that SIR is intended to clean and update electoral rolls. But when such an exercise can result in very large numbers of voters being excluded or required to establish their eligibility again, the burden must be on the system to ensure that no genuine voter is disenfranchised," Kharge stressed.
Kharge emphasised that it is ordinary voters who should decide who comes to power rather than those who are in power, adding, "No genuine Indian citizen should be forced out of the electoral process through an opaque, arbitrary or inadequately supervised exercise. If names are deleted, we must know who was deleted. We must also know why."
"Today our Chief Election Commissioner stands totally exposed. His two fellow members have written 14 times in 10 months! It questions his very integrity and intentions. Therefore, he should be removed from his position. If he has even an iota of Constitutional or moral shame left in him, he will resign himself and turn approver against the powers who are interfering in our ELECTORAL ROLLS!" Kharge said.
He alleged that a "blanket immunity for life" had been provided to CEC /EC as PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah want a rubber stamp who can help them remain in power. They are the "real culprits", broke several parties and election commission’s role has been more of a facilitator rather than an impartial arbitrator.
He said that ECI should not only be independent but also appear to be independent. "Today we must also speak about our young voters. India has one of the world’s largest young populations. Millions of young Indians become eligible to vote every year," he added.
"India wants your voice. India needs your vote. Your citizenship gives you that right. Let your voice be heard. Any new procedural requirement that creates unnecessary barriers for first-time voters must therefore be immediately removed," Kharge said.
Listing down the six demands, Kharge said that pre-SIR electoral roll should be used for future elections; a due notice and mechanism before any legitimate voter is removed from the roll; protection of eligible voters from exclusion caused by administrative failures; voting through ballots instead of EVMs; simple voter registration for young citizens, particularly first-time voters, and institutional accountability.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the INDIA bloc parties were united in their efforts to protect the Constitution.
"These and other Opposition parties stand united to protect the Constitution of India from repeated assaults of the Modi Govt - most recently its Vote Chori gameplan through the ECI to remain in power," Ramesh said.
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