INDIA Bloc Maharally Will Be A Huge Success: Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee chief Devender Yadav spoke to Santu Das ahead of the November 1 'Maharally' in the national capital.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming INDIA bloc "maharally" at Ramleela Maidan here, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav asserted that the rally would be a "huge success" as people from different walks of life, along with workers of political parties, are expected to participate.
He said all the arrangements for mobilisation of the party cadres are underway at various levels. Yadav, who has been overseeing the preparations for the November 1 rally, told ETV Bharat, "The Delhi Congress Committee have already arranged meetings in its district committees. All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers have reached Delhi. They have been doing preparatory meetings in district Congress committees wherein all the executive members, the office bearers, block presidents are present, and they are being given specific responsibilities."
"This maharally is going to be a huge success for sure. As far as participation is concerned, apart from the cadre, I am expecting a lot of general people coming to the rally," he said.
He further said that the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee is expecting a huge gathering, including 50,000 workers.
"Apart from this, the general people who are not associated with any party or the general people who are feeling that their votes are cut and they are complaining about it, and they internally feel that the democracy, is democracy is being weakened, are expected to join," he said.
Notably, the Congress has stated the gathering at the maharally is expected to be one million. The party had asked all its state units to ensure maximum mobilisation for the rally.
In response to a question on whether Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will participate in the upcoming maharally, Yadav quipped, "AAP has disputed itself, recused itself immediately after the Lok Sabha elections. And ever since, we have neither a tie-up nor a collaboration or any kind of relation with AAP in Delhi."
"However, this (vote-theft) is a bigger issue. We have observed that AAP has not been attending INDIA bloc meetings also. As far as my knowledge is concerned, there has been no invitation as yet, " he said.
Yadav, however, said the decision in this regard will be taken by the Congress high command.
"It's up to the leadership to decide whether they should be part of INDIA bloc again or whether they should take part in this Maharally or not. That decision has to be taken by the central leadership, " he said.
Quizzed about the INDIA bloc parties who have so far confirmed their participation, Yadav said, "All parties of the INDIA bloc will be taking part. Whether it is Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Rashtriya Janata Dal, CPI, and others. They will be there."
On Congress's proposed public impeachment proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on October 30, Yadav said it will be conducted as per the schedule.
In response to a question whether any resolution would be adopted by the INDIA bloc at the Maharally, he said, "First thing is that the SIR should be reviewed. Second thing, instead of EVM, the ballot paper should come back again (for elections). People whose vote has been cut should be re-inducted. The Chief Election Commissioner must resign."
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