ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Maharally Will Be A Huge Success: Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav speaking with ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming INDIA bloc "maharally" at Ramleela Maidan here, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav asserted that the rally would be a "huge success" as people from different walks of life, along with workers of political parties, are expected to participate.

He said all the arrangements for mobilisation of the party cadres are underway at various levels. Yadav, who has been overseeing the preparations for the November 1 rally, told ETV Bharat, "The Delhi Congress Committee have already arranged meetings in its district committees. All India Congress Committee (AICC) observers have reached Delhi. They have been doing preparatory meetings in district Congress committees wherein all the executive members, the office bearers, block presidents are present, and they are being given specific responsibilities."

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat) "This maharally is going to be a huge success for sure. As far as participation is concerned, apart from the cadre, I am expecting a lot of general people coming to the rally," he said. He further said that the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee is expecting a huge gathering, including 50,000 workers. "Apart from this, the general people who are not associated with any party or the general people who are feeling that their votes are cut and they are complaining about it, and they internally feel that the democracy, is democracy is being weakened, are expected to join," he said. Notably, the Congress has stated the gathering at the maharally is expected to be one million. The party had asked all its state units to ensure maximum mobilisation for the rally. In response to a question on whether Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will participate in the upcoming maharally, Yadav quipped, "AAP has disputed itself, recused itself immediately after the Lok Sabha elections. And ever since, we have neither a tie-up nor a collaboration or any kind of relation with AAP in Delhi."