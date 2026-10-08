ETV Bharat / bharat

CEC Protest: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge To Host INDIA Bloc Lunch Today; Agitation To Follow

New Delhi: For the second consecutive day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is hosting a lunch for INDIA bloc leaders at a restaurant in New Delhi on Thursday, sources said.

They said after the lunch it is likely that there could be a protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The lunch by Kharge would be hosted at Moets in Outer Circle, Connaught Place at 1:45 PM, the sources said.

This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders to another resistance-packed day -- moving from the opposition grouping's vegetarian lunch at Sagar Ratna, Janpath, to near Jantar Mantar in a procession of buses for a surprise dharna. But for the second day, police stalled the planned anti-CEC protests midway, forcibly detaining him and other leaders.

"We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us," Gandhi had said.

There were several dramatic moments in the nearly three-hour-long bus procession and an impromptu sit-in at the roundabout in front of the Shangri-La hotel when the opposition MPs were stopped by security personnel, with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lying flat on her back on the street, clutching a copy of the Constitution, along with other women leaders.

Rahul Gandhi kept resisting police attempts to put him inside a van for detention. The INDIA bloc leaders jostled with security personnel who tried to detain them and clear the area.

A day after INDIA bloc MPs' march from Parliament and Rahul Gandhi's sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan on Tuesday, Kharge hosted lunch for the MPs of the alliance at a South Indian restaurant at Janpath, seen by many as a show of solidarity and a cover for launching another street protest.