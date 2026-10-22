ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Leaders To Hold Online Meeting On Thursday, Roadmap For 'Vote Chori' Protests On Agenda

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: An online meeting of the INDIA bloc will be held on Thursday evening to discuss the roadmap for protests regarding the "vote chori" issue and to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, sources said.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

Last week, the protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep. On October 12, opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a "March for Democracy" along a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging poll irregularities, in a major show of strength in the national capital.