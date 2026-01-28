ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber; Resolve to Raise MGNREGA, SIR Strongly In Parliament

The meeting comes a day after top Congress leaders decided to raise in Parliament's Budget session issues concerning MGNREGA and SIR despite the government's refusal.

INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber; Resolve to Raise MGNREGA, SIR Strongly In Parliament
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK MPs TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and others during a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, at Parliament House, in New Delhi (PTI)
By PTI

Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST

New Delhi: Floor leaders of several INDIA bloc parties held a meeting in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament House complex here on Wednesday, with sources saying they have resolved to raise the issue of MGNREGA repeal and SIR strongly during the Budget session.

Besides Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, RJD's Premchand Gupta, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, attended the meeting.

Sources said the leaders discussed the opposition's strategy for the Budget session and vowed to raise the MGNREGA repeal strongly. The meeting comes a day after top Congress leaders decided to raise in Parliament's Budget session issues concerning MGNREGA and SIR despite the government's refusal to debate them again.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party's parliamentary strategy group held on Tuesday at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, where the Leaders of the opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge, were also present.

