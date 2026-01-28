ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet In Kharge's Chamber; Resolve to Raise MGNREGA, SIR Strongly In Parliament

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK MPs TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and others during a meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, at Parliament House, in New Delhi ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Floor leaders of several INDIA bloc parties held a meeting in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament House complex here on Wednesday, with sources saying they have resolved to raise the issue of MGNREGA repeal and SIR strongly during the Budget session. Besides Kharge, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretaries Jairam Ramesh and K C Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Arvind Sawant, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, RJD's Premchand Gupta, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, RSP's N K Premchandran, among others, attended the meeting.