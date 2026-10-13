People's Resistance To Continue And Will Triumph: Rahul At INDIA Bloc, Civil Society Meet
Rahul Gandhi said this is the opposition's commitment that the people who have indulged in "vote chori" would be brought to justice.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying democracy has been "destroyed" under the ruling dispensation, and the Opposition is fighting together to restore "democracy" in the country.
Rahul, who, along with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has been spreading the INDIA bloc protest alleging "vote theft" by the ruling BJP through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, vowed that "those responsible, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, and others, will be brought to justice".
Addressing the INDIA bloc's joint press conference at his official residence here, following a high tea hosted by him for the Opposition leaders, leaders of student organisations, and civil societies, he said, "As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests; there is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission- ‘Restoration of Democracy in India’. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, the Election system has been destroyed, the Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country."
Referring to Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site, he said, "The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar-Mantar, and now, the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea."
"It is not going to be so simple for the government to decide that the Indian people will not fight for their voice. The people who have done this - Mr Modi, who is the main architect; Mr Amit Shah, who is the implementer; Mr Gyanesh Kumar and others. They need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it," he said.
Referring to the INDIA bloc's massive protest in the national capital on Monday, he said it saw an expression not of the Opposition political parties, but an expression of the people of India.
"We were there, but what happened yesterday could not have happened without the expression of the average citizen of this country, non-political citizen of this country. So, the first thing we would like to do as a group is to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India, who stood with us against what is being done," Rahul said.
He said this is not about us; this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India, and we, all of us together, are going to fight to the end to "restore" the democratic process in this country.
Kharge said, "All programs run by the INDIA alliance were successful. We worked to bring forward and resolve the issues of the public."
Lashing out at the BJP, CEC, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that at the behest of Modi-Shah, Gyanesh Kumar has worked to crush democracy. "Gyanesh Kumar has acted like a puppet. He will certainly face punishment for it. These people can not escape," he said.
Asserting that this fight is not of any one individual or party, but rather of the country's democratic values and the rights of every citizen, Yadav said all parties of the INDIA alliance are united to "save democracy".
NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule said, "The INDIA bloc is fully united to protect democracy and the Constitution. We will keep protesting to safeguard the rights of the country's people." She said they will fight with full strength against the "injustice and oppression of the BJP government".
Mamata All India Trinamool Congress MP Sagirka Ghose said, "As long as the Election Commission continues to be headed by Gyanesh Kumar, there can be no free and fair elections in India. Gyanesh Kumar must be dismissed, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him."
Calling for immediate halt of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll process, she said, "All officers who have been involved in this 'Vote Chori' must be investigated, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against all of them."
All India Students Association president Neha Bora said, "The one enemy of the people of this country, of Indian democracy, and of the Constitution is the BJP. An attack on voter rights is an attack on India and an attack on democracy."
Bora, who has been seeking the resignation of the CEC, said, "CEC Gyanesh Kumar must go. The SIR process is compromised."
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