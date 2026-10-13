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People's Resistance To Continue And Will Triumph: Rahul At INDIA Bloc, Civil Society Meet

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, KC Venugopal, and other leaders of the INDIA bloc address a joint press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday stepped up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, saying democracy has been "destroyed" under the ruling dispensation, and the Opposition is fighting together to restore "democracy" in the country.

Rahul, who, along with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, has been spreading the INDIA bloc protest alleging "vote theft" by the ruling BJP through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, vowed that "those responsible, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar, and others, will be brought to justice".

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)

Addressing the INDIA bloc's joint press conference at his official residence here, following a high tea hosted by him for the Opposition leaders, leaders of student organisations, and civil societies, he said, "As I said yesterday, there are no parallel protests; there is one singular protest, and the protest has one mission- ‘Restoration of Democracy in India’. Democracy has been destroyed in this country, the Election system has been destroyed, the Constitution has been torn up and thrown away. We are fighting together to restore democratic rule, genuine democratic rule in this country."

Referring to Jantar Mantar, which was denotified as a protest site, he said, "The one method of expression of democracy was Jantar-Mantar, and now, the government has decided that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used to express democratic feelings. Well, we are going to challenge that idea."

"It is not going to be so simple for the government to decide that the Indian people will not fight for their voice. The people who have done this - Mr Modi, who is the main architect; Mr Amit Shah, who is the implementer; Mr Gyanesh Kumar and others. They need to understand that the net is closing around them. It is not going to be so simple that you can destroy the Indian Constitution and get away with it," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)

Referring to the INDIA bloc's massive protest in the national capital on Monday, he said it saw an expression not of the Opposition political parties, but an expression of the people of India.

"We were there, but what happened yesterday could not have happened without the expression of the average citizen of this country, non-political citizen of this country. So, the first thing we would like to do as a group is to thank the people of Delhi, the people of India, who stood with us against what is being done," Rahul said.

He said this is not about us; this is about the people of India, this is about the future of the people of India, and we, all of us together, are going to fight to the end to "restore" the democratic process in this country.

Kharge said, "All programs run by the INDIA alliance were successful. We worked to bring forward and resolve the issues of the public."