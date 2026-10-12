ETV Bharat / bharat

Tens Of Thousands Participate In INDIA Bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' March To Supreme Court; Plea On Poll 'Irregularities' Filed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others during 'March for Democracy' by INDIA bloc leaders, towards the Supreme Court, to file a petition against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and 'vote chori', at Barakhamba road, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc, led by Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, took to the streets of the national capital on Monday to protest alleged "vote chori (vote theft)" and reiterate their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The 'Dilli Chalo March' saw the participation of senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, along with leaders of other INDIA bloc paries, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The march began at the Barakhamba Road intersection and proceeded towards the Supreme Court, where the Opposition leaders sought to pursue their legal challenge over the Election Commission’s decisions concerning electoral rolls.

Tens Of Thousands Participate In INDIA Bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' March To Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)

SP president Akhilesh Yadav and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest. All India Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at the Constitution Club ahead of the march.

Thousands of party workers and people from different walks of life joined the demonstration, carrying placards and banners and raising slogans against the CEC and the BJP-led government. All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora also participated in the march, walking alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders.

As the procession moved towards the Supreme Court, protesters attempted to climb barricades erected on BD Marg but were stopped by the police. A minor scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel, who pushed the protesters back towards Barakhamba Road.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that Kumar was under pressure and urged him to resign and turn approver (ETV Bharat)

Later, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders reached the Supreme Court. The opposition has approached the court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"We will not spare the 'vote thieves'. We will fight a legal battle against them with full force," Kharge told reporters. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the opposition would continue its campaign and hold them accountable.