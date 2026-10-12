Tens Of Thousands Participate In INDIA Bloc's 'Dilli Chalo' March To Supreme Court; Plea On Poll 'Irregularities' Filed
Thousands of party workers and people from different walks of life joined the demonstration in a show of opposition strength, reports Santu Das
Published : October 12, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST
New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc, led by Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, took to the streets of the national capital on Monday to protest alleged "vote chori (vote theft)" and reiterate their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The 'Dilli Chalo March' saw the participation of senior Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, along with leaders of other INDIA bloc paries, including the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The march began at the Barakhamba Road intersection and proceeded towards the Supreme Court, where the Opposition leaders sought to pursue their legal challenge over the Election Commission’s decisions concerning electoral rolls.
SP president Akhilesh Yadav and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav joined the protest. All India Trinamool Congress supremo and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders at the Constitution Club ahead of the march.
Thousands of party workers and people from different walks of life joined the demonstration, carrying placards and banners and raising slogans against the CEC and the BJP-led government. All India Students' Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora also participated in the march, walking alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders.
As the procession moved towards the Supreme Court, protesters attempted to climb barricades erected on BD Marg but were stopped by the police. A minor scuffle broke out between Congress workers and police personnel, who pushed the protesters back towards Barakhamba Road.
Later, Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc leaders reached the Supreme Court. The opposition has approached the court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission has taken decisions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"We will not spare the 'vote thieves'. We will fight a legal battle against them with full force," Kharge told reporters. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said the opposition would continue its campaign and hold them accountable.
Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters, declaring that they would continue its agitation until the Constitution was upheld and Gyanesh Kumar resigned.
"Till the Constitution is upheld. Till Gyanesh Kumar resigns, we will not stop," he said.
Taking aim at the CEC, Gandhi alleged that Kumar was under pressure and urged him to resign and turn approver. "You have made a mistake. You are not the mind behind the mistake you did. We might even think of forgiving you. We understand you are under pressure. So, resign and turn approver," he said.
Gandhi also questioned why the BJP leadership was defending Kumar and claimed that the Opposition had the “full blueprint” of Narendra Modi. Describing the campaign as a fight to protect the Constitution and the country’s future, he said the INDIA bloc would continue its efforts.
Responding to a question about his earlier remarks concerning President Droupadi Murmu, Gandhi said the President’s office had not denied his claim that she had sought proof of alleged "vote theft".
Asked about protests by other groups, Gandhi said the opposition viewed them as part of the same larger campaign. "All the protests are one protest. We don't care, we will support you, if you protect the Constitution. There is no parallel protests, there is one protest, Gyanesh Kumar must resign," he said.
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