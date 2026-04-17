ETV Bharat / bharat

Contentious Women's Bill Defeat In Lok Sabha Gives INDIA Bloc A Boost

New Delhi: The defeat of the 131st Constitution amendment bill, linked to increasing the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850 by 2029 on Friday, came as a booster for the Opposition INDIA bloc which unitedly took on the ruling NDA.

The NDA needed a two-thirds majority to get the constitution 131st amendment bill passed but failed to get the required numbers. As many as 298 MPs voted in favour of the bill and 230 members voted against it. The defeat of the Constitution amendment bill led to the government withdrawing the other two bills it had brought in along with it namely the Delimitation bill and the UT Laws bill.

The NDA had proposed to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats from 543 at present to 850, including 815 directly elected in states and 35 to be elected from the UTs as decided by the Parliament. The NDA tried to surprise the Opposition by listing the legislative agenda for the extended budget session from April 16 to 18 just two days prior but the INDIA bloc was able to devise a united strategy which succeeded against the Centre’s move.

The NDA argued the three bills aimed to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies but the opposition alleged the government’s real intention was to push an unfair delimitation agenda in the garb of giving women their due.

The Congress-led INDIA bloc was formed in 2023 and won 234/543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The bloc was able to stop the BJP at 240 seats and the NDA at 291. The NDA formed the government as it had more than 272 seats needed for the purpose. The INDIA bloc had then claimed it was able to stop the BJP which was claiming to get over 400 seats, to just 240, and forced the saffron party to take support from the JD-U and the TDP. The Congress won 99 seats. As a result, Rahul Gandhi, who represents Rae Bareli, became the leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The INDIA bloc versus NDA tussle came to the fore during the extended budget session. The Centre blamed the opposition for sabotaging the women’s reservation issue while the INDIA bloc countered the government by saying if the NDA was serious over the matter, it could have implemented the law in the 2024 national polls after the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed by the parliament unanimously in 2023.

“The INDIA bloc unity was seen in parliament over the three bills. Led by Lop Rahul Gandhi, 230 MPs voted against the constitution amendment bill. The bloc is going strong at the national level and will keep fighting the NDA,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

“The BJP sought to attack the country’s federalism under the guise of women's rights. The opposition united and foiled their conspiracy. All Opposition parties, including the Congress, have fully supported women's reservation but the BJP wanted to carry out delimitation in an arbitrary manner under this cover and render the entire election process completely biased. The opposition preserved the idea of India,” he said.