INDIA Bloc Doubts Centre's Claim Of Having Enough Numbers To Pass Contentious Delimitation Bill
While some Opposition leaders said they had no clue of a special session of Parliament, others said it was a bluff.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The INDIA bloc expressed doubts over the NDA government’s hint of a special session of the Parliament and the claims of having the required numbers to pass the controversial delimitation bill saying these were mere tactics to divert public attention from governance issues.
The bloc’s reaction came a day after government sources claimed that a three-day special session of Parliament would soon be convened to pass the delimitation bill that aims to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha from 543 to 850. Earlier, the delimitation bill was defeated by a united Opposition in April and has since been on top of NDA’s agenda. Sources said the government had the support of 15-18 more lawmakers than the required numbers to pass the key bill.
The legislation is a constitutional amendment bill and needs the support of at least two thirds of the lawmakers present and voting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On April 17, during an extended budget session of Parliament, 298 Lok Sabha MPs had voted in favour of the bill while 230 lawmakers had voted against the legislation, causing it to be defeated.
Last month also reports of a special session had surfaced and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had even said the government had discussed the bill with several Opposition parties including DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. Talks of a special session resurfaced on Thursday even as most opposition MPs said they had no clue when the winter session of Parliament would be convened.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed concern over the haze concerning the bill and noted the government lacked the required numbers to see it through. “It is a bit strange. The winter session of Parliament usually starts by the third week or end of November. But till date we don’t have any information on the winter session which is just two weeks away. On top of it, we are suddenly hearing about a three-day special session to pass the delimitation bill,” Singh told ETV Bharat.
“If the government had the numbers, they would have announced the special session by now. They could have brought the bill during the winter session also. But there is no clarity on the matter. I don’t think they have the numbers. Hence, the claim of a special session at this point sounds more like a bluff to deflect public attention from governance issues,” he said.
INDIA bloc ally and Kerala Congress Lok Sabha MP Francis George said the chances of a special session were there as the government had still not prorogued the monsoon session of Parliament but wondered why the government had not done so and why it was not coming clean on the issue.
“The government can convene a special session as the monsoon session of Parliament has still not been prorogued. Technically they can do that but we don’t have any information about the same. If they were sure of the numbers, the government would have announced the special session by now,” George told ETV Bharat.
The Kerala lawmaker wondered if the government wanted to delay or skip the winter session, saying it would create a bad impression.
“If they delay the scheduled winter session or even try to skip it, it would give a negative impression. There must be certain regularity in parliament sessions. At the moment, we are hoping there will be some clarity from the government over the issue. Till then the claims of a special session looks like a bluff,” he said.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma too shared similar views and said if the government was serious on reserving one third seats in the Lok Sabha for women, for which it was pushing the delimitation bill, the same should be done with the present strength of the house.
“The entire Opposition led by the Congress had supported the women’s reservation bill in 2023. The government has not implemented it so far. If they are serious about the issue and since the latest census is yet to be done, why not reserve one third seats in the current Lok Sabha,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
INDIA bloc insiders said the government might be banking on the support of six rebel Shiv Sena UBT Lok Sabha MPs and 20 rebel TMC Lok Sabha MPs for the delimitation bill but it was unlikely that the DMK’s 22 MPs would back the controversial legislation. DMK was part of the INDIA bloc but parted ways after the Congress backed the TVK led coalition government in Tamil Nadu.
“We do not know about the special session of parliament being convened but we are for status quo on the delimitation bill,” DMK Lok Sabha MP TR Baalu told ETV Bharat.
Earlier, the bloc had said that the southern and north-eastern states had concerns over the 50 percent seat increase formula suggested in the delimitation bill that was defeated in April. The formula was based on the 2011 census, a sticking point with the opposition which wanted any delimitation to be based on fresh census.
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