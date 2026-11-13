ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Doubts Centre's Claim Of Having Enough Numbers To Pass Contentious Delimitation Bill

(File) The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill fails to pass in the Lok Sabha despite securing 278 ayes and 211 noes, with 489 members voting, as it did not achieve the required two-thirds majority ( IANS )

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc expressed doubts over the NDA government’s hint of a special session of the Parliament and the claims of having the required numbers to pass the controversial delimitation bill saying these were mere tactics to divert public attention from governance issues.

The bloc’s reaction came a day after government sources claimed that a three-day special session of Parliament would soon be convened to pass the delimitation bill that aims to increase the number of seats in Lok Sabha from 543 to 850. Earlier, the delimitation bill was defeated by a united Opposition in April and has since been on top of NDA’s agenda. Sources said the government had the support of 15-18 more lawmakers than the required numbers to pass the key bill.

The legislation is a constitutional amendment bill and needs the support of at least two thirds of the lawmakers present and voting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. On April 17, during an extended budget session of Parliament, 298 Lok Sabha MPs had voted in favour of the bill while 230 lawmakers had voted against the legislation, causing it to be defeated.

Last month also reports of a special session had surfaced and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had even said the government had discussed the bill with several Opposition parties including DMK, YSRCP, SP, NCP-SP, Shiv Sena UBT, AIMIM and BJD. Talks of a special session resurfaced on Thursday even as most opposition MPs said they had no clue when the winter session of Parliament would be convened.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh expressed concern over the haze concerning the bill and noted the government lacked the required numbers to see it through. “It is a bit strange. The winter session of Parliament usually starts by the third week or end of November. But till date we don’t have any information on the winter session which is just two weeks away. On top of it, we are suddenly hearing about a three-day special session to pass the delimitation bill,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

“If the government had the numbers, they would have announced the special session by now. They could have brought the bill during the winter session also. But there is no clarity on the matter. I don’t think they have the numbers. Hence, the claim of a special session at this point sounds more like a bluff to deflect public attention from governance issues,” he said.

INDIA bloc ally and Kerala Congress Lok Sabha MP Francis George said the chances of a special session were there as the government had still not prorogued the monsoon session of Parliament but wondered why the government had not done so and why it was not coming clean on the issue.

“The government can convene a special session as the monsoon session of Parliament has still not been prorogued. Technically they can do that but we don’t have any information about the same. If they were sure of the numbers, the government would have announced the special session by now,” George told ETV Bharat.