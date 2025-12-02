ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Claims Win As Centre Agrees To Debate SIR On Dec 9 In LS

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc claimed victory after the government agreed to debate electoral reforms in the Lok Sabha on December 9. The controversial summary intensive revision SIR of the voter lists in states across the country will be part of the debate on electoral reforms, which a united opposition has been demanding since the winter session of parliament started on December 1.

The controversy around SIR had started before the Bihar assembly elections in June. The SIR issue had become a major bone of contention between the opposition and the government during the previous monsoon session and had resulted in the loss of several work days.

The opposition had blamed the SIR, which led to the deletion of lakhs of names in the voter list for the INDIA bloc’s Bihar drubbing and also opposed the extension of the exercise in 9 states and 3 UTs subsequently.

Congress insiders said that during the INDIA bloc strategy meeting on Dec 1 morning leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, had made it clear that the SIR was related to democracy and hence a debate over the issue was non-negotiable. The opposition also protested the issue outside the parliament building over the past days.

The government finally agreed to debate the issue after losing two days in the ongoing session, as better sense prevailed within the NDA. On Dec 14, the Congress is planning to stage a huge rally in Delhi over the SIR issue and has asked the party’s youth wing to carry out protests across states.

“It is a win for the opposition, which was united over the demand for a debate on the SIR, but the government was not willing. Now they have agreed to debate electoral reforms on December 9. One full monsoon session was washed away because of this, and we lost two days of the winter session. Democracy is not a playground for diversion; it demands accountability,” Congress whip in the Lok Sabha, Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.