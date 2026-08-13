ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Boycotts LS Speaker's Tea Party; Kharge, Sonia Attend RS Chairman's Get-Together

New Delhi: The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, and the Samajwadi Party boycotted the customary tea party hosted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday after the House was adjourned sine die. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi attended the traditional get-together, though, sources said.

In the Rajya Sabha, opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, attended the tea party hosted by Chairman C P Radhakrishnan.