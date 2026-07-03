ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Alleges Poll Manipulation, Raises Concerns Over ECI, SIR In Letter To CJI

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the INDIA bloc has alleged that the electoral process is being manipulated and that the outcomes of multiple elections do not reflect the will of the people.

The allegations were made in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related issues, including alleged vote manipulation. A copy of the letter was shared by the Congress on Friday.

The letter, signed by more than two dozen Opposition leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, AAP, RJD and other INDIA bloc constituents, urged the judiciary to intervene to safeguard democratic institutions.

In the letter, the Opposition said, "We all, representing like-minded political parties, firmly opposed to the BJP, believe that the electoral process is being manipulated and outcomes in multiple instances do not reflect the will of the people. There are several reasons for this."

The bloc alleged that the manner in which the Election Commission is constituted has increasingly raised concerns over its independence.

Allegations Against Election Commission

Referring to the ECI, the Opposition said, "First, how the ECI is constituted is and has always been decided by the government in power. Prior to 2014, there were hardly any instances that would have raised questions about the integrity of persons in the Commission, barring a few exceptions. But since 2014, almost every appointment made by the government has been of persons closely associated with it and seen to be doing the bidding of the government, brazenly, to manipulate the outcome of election results."

The letter further stated, "The reason for our grave concern is the brazen biased conduct of the ECI, in particular the Chief Election Commissioner (Gyanesh Kumar). There has been open, unabashed support of the BJP during the course of and in the outcome of electoral processes."

The INDIA bloc also alleged that the Commission had failed to act impartially while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"The Commission has not been evenhanded by choosing not to take action when the Model Code of Conduct is breached by the political party in power, all this while targeting those in the Opposition," the letter alleged.

It further claimed that, on multiple occasions, the Commission had maintained "a stoic silence" when BJP leaders allegedly made communal and inflammatory statements that were contrary to the principles of the MCC.

Opposition Raises Questions Over SIR

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the INDIA bloc said, "The unkindest cut of all happened when the Election Commission and in particular the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, chose to allegedly clean up the electoral rolls in each state to ensure that they truly represent those who are entitled to vote, as provided for in the Constitution and the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of sanitising the electoral rolls, according to the Chief Election Commissioner, was required to ensure their integrity. But the result is quite the opposite."