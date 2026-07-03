INDIA Bloc Alleges Poll Manipulation, Raises Concerns Over ECI, SIR In Letter To CJI
Opposition has accused the EC of bias, sought the suspension of electoral roll revision, and urged judicial intervention to protect democracy | Santu Das reports.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), the INDIA bloc has alleged that the electoral process is being manipulated and that the outcomes of multiple elections do not reflect the will of the people.
The allegations were made in a letter addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and other election-related issues, including alleged vote manipulation. A copy of the letter was shared by the Congress on Friday.
The letter, signed by more than two dozen Opposition leaders from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, AAP, RJD and other INDIA bloc constituents, urged the judiciary to intervene to safeguard democratic institutions.
In the letter, the Opposition said, "We all, representing like-minded political parties, firmly opposed to the BJP, believe that the electoral process is being manipulated and outcomes in multiple instances do not reflect the will of the people. There are several reasons for this."
The bloc alleged that the manner in which the Election Commission is constituted has increasingly raised concerns over its independence.
Electoral democracy in our country faces the gravest of threats from the Modi-Shah regime.— K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) July 3, 2026
On 28th June, 24 Opposition Parties along with an Independent MP wrote to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the flawed SIR process, the partisan role of the Election Commission of… pic.twitter.com/Jy5pXBHdpG
Allegations Against Election Commission
Referring to the ECI, the Opposition said, "First, how the ECI is constituted is and has always been decided by the government in power. Prior to 2014, there were hardly any instances that would have raised questions about the integrity of persons in the Commission, barring a few exceptions. But since 2014, almost every appointment made by the government has been of persons closely associated with it and seen to be doing the bidding of the government, brazenly, to manipulate the outcome of election results."
The letter further stated, "The reason for our grave concern is the brazen biased conduct of the ECI, in particular the Chief Election Commissioner (Gyanesh Kumar). There has been open, unabashed support of the BJP during the course of and in the outcome of electoral processes."
The INDIA bloc also alleged that the Commission had failed to act impartially while enforcing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
"The Commission has not been evenhanded by choosing not to take action when the Model Code of Conduct is breached by the political party in power, all this while targeting those in the Opposition," the letter alleged.
It further claimed that, on multiple occasions, the Commission had maintained "a stoic silence" when BJP leaders allegedly made communal and inflammatory statements that were contrary to the principles of the MCC.
Opposition Raises Questions Over SIR
Referring to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the INDIA bloc said, "The unkindest cut of all happened when the Election Commission and in particular the Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar, chose to allegedly clean up the electoral rolls in each state to ensure that they truly represent those who are entitled to vote, as provided for in the Constitution and the provisions of the Representation of People Act, 1951. The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of sanitising the electoral rolls, according to the Chief Election Commissioner, was required to ensure their integrity. But the result is quite the opposite."
Recalling the SIR exercise conducted in Bihar before the Assembly elections, the Opposition said, "The experiment of the SIR was first launched in Bihar. The political rhetoric seeking to rationalise this process centred around the alleged infiltration of Bangladeshis into the Bihar electoral rolls. Now that the Bihar Assembly elections are over, there is absolutely no data to suggest that such an infiltration indeed took place, nor has the Election Commission made public any data with respect to the number of Bangladeshis having illegally acquired the right to vote in India."
It added, "This massive exercise just before the Assembly elections was ill-timed and its faulty implementation a monumental disaster. This, despite the fact that electoral rolls, after they were digitised in 2002, were continuously revised and updated by the Commission."
The bloc also alleged, "Before embarking on the SIR, there is nothing to show that the Commission had done any exercise to find the extent to which the electoral rolls in each state were polluted and why it was necessary to do this exercise for these elections and in such haste. Even many BLOs in West Bengal were deprived of their right to vote."
Calls For Suspension Of SIR
The Opposition urged the Election Commission to suspend the ongoing SIR exercise.
The letter stated, "We write this letter to collectively express our concerns. We believe that the recent elections in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra were also manipulated. There is sufficient information provided to the Commission and in the public domain that calls for adopting electoral processes that instil public confidence."
It added, "In light of what we have stated, we do expect the impending SIR process to be suspended and be launched at a time when the next Assembly election is at least five years away so that representatives of the Commission can go to each house for verification of voters, instead of a process of documentation which has never been adopted in the past. The elections in other states are just a few months away, in 2027."
The INDIA bloc also raised concerns about electronic voting. In the letter, it was mentioned, "Serious questions are being raised about the process of electronic voting, and in particular about the role of electronic voting machines."
It added, "A transparent electoral process, in which every Indian has full confidence, is essential to sustaining public trust in our democracy. We believe this is a matter that warrants wider public discussion, including a serious consideration of restoring ballot papers where appropriate."
The Opposition also accused Central investigative agencies of targeting political rivals.
"We find, and it is a matter of grave concern, that the agencies of the government, in particular the CBI, the ED and the NIA, are used only to target those in opposition. These agencies are also used for the purpose of manipulating the outcome of results in the elections, apart from bringing down elected governments," the letter said.
In conclusion, the INDIA bloc appealed to the judiciary to protect democratic institutions.
It said, "We respect all institutions as we must. We honour them as we must. But when institutions themselves become instruments of oppression and carry forward the government's agenda, the future of our democracy is fraught with grave consequences. When all else fails, people still repose their trust in the judiciary. So when the judiciary fails to respond, it indicates a complete breakdown of the Republic."
The letter concluded, "Democracies turn into anarchies when institutional mechanisms fail completely. Therefore, it is our responsibility to ensure that people's faith in institutions endures. And for that, institutions must play their role. We are not questioning the judiciary. In fact, we turn to the courts when every mechanism fails. When this too fails, it leaves open the question: who do we now turn to? We leave that question for you to ponder upon."
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