India-Bhutan Upcoming Rail Projects Spark Hope In Bengal's Jalpaiguri; Traders Expect Economy And Tourist Boost

Sources in the Railway Ministry said that work on Banarhat-Samtse railway line will be completed within the next three years. Once the project is complete, freight trains will run first, followed by passenger trains. The new 20-kilometre railway line from Samtse to Banarhat will include two stations, one major bridge, 24 small bridges, one railway overbridge and 37 underbridges, according to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials.

Apart from boosting commerce, it is also believed that the new rail link will prove vital for security. The Binnaguri Army Camp is located just a short distance from Banarhat, allowing Indian Army to use the route in case of any emergency involving China or other security concerns.

The railway line from Samtse in Bhutan to Banarhat in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal will be built at a cost of Rs 577 crore.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw last month announced Rs 4033 crore worth projects connecting Banarhat in West Bengal with Samtse in Bhutan and Kokrajhar in Assam to Gelephu in Bhutan. While work for the same is yet to start, traders and tourism bodies strongly believe that the upcoming Banarhat-Samtse railway line will be a turning point for cross-border commerce and regional growth.

Jalpaiguri: The announcement of first-ever railway connectivity between India and Bhutan has sparked excitement and optimism across West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district and the Dooars region.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said another, much larger railway line will also be built between Kokrajhar in Assam and Gelephu in Bhutan at a cost of Rs 3456 crore, which is expected to finish in four years. "Once completed, these will become the first cross-border railway link between India and Bhutan, significantly improving bilateral trade," he said.

Meanwhile, the local business community has welcomed both the projects. Abhra Basu, Secretary of Jalpaiguri District Chamber of Commerce, said, "For a long time, we have been demanding that a railway line should connect Samtse with Banarhat. Finally, the Railway Ministry has sanctioned funds. Once completed, this line will greatly enhance trade between Bhutan and our district,"

He added, "Bhutan will be able to send its products directly to different parts of India at low cost and also import essential goods cheaply. Once passenger trains start, tourism between India and Bhutan will also improve significantly. This railway will transform the tourism map of Jalpaiguri and the Dooars region and contribute to our district's socio-economic development."

India-Bhutan Upcoming Rail Project Sparks Hope In Bengal's Jalpaiguri; Traders Expect Economy And Tourist Boost (ETV Bharat)

Voicing similar opinion, Dibyendu Deb, Joint Secretary of Dooars Tourism Development Forum said they have demanded to set up an immigration centre to further facilitate the tourists. "We have long demanded an immigration centre at Bhutan's Samtse on Indo-Bhutan border in Jalpaiguri. Many tourists enter from Chamurchi through the Samtse gate but cannot go to Thimphu owing to lack of immigration facilities. If this railway line opens and an immigration centre is set up, tourists can travel to Thimphu directly. This will strengthen the district's economy and boost tourism," he said.

He added that they have already informed MP Jayant Kumar Roy about the need for the immigration centre.

It was in 2017 that India-Bhutan railway plan was first discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. It was decided that out of the 69.04-km railway line, 58 km would be built inside Bhutan.

The proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu line will have six stations inside Bhutan - Balajan, Gorubasa, Runikhata, Shantipur, Dadgiri and Gelephu, along with two major bridges, 29 big bridges, 65 small bridges, one road overbridge and 39 road underbridges.

Last year, on March 22, PM Modi visited Bhutan, where after discussions with the then Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Topga, an MoU was signed to implement the railway projects.

Government sources said the two new railway lines, one from Banarhat to Samtse and other between Kokrajhar and Gelephu, are expected to strengthen trade, enhance tourism and reinforce security cooperation between India and Bhutan.