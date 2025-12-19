ETV Bharat / bharat

India Becomes Second Nation After US To Seal Bilateral Trade Treaty With Oman

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Commerce Ministry said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Oman will bring significant benefits especially for India’s services sector following the former's decision to allow 100 percent FDI for Indian companies. India has become the second country after the US to sign a bilateral trade treaty with Oman, aimed at deepening economic ties.

Key features include a Mutual Recognition Agreement on Halal certification to ease trade, growing cooperation in electronics with Oman as a regional export base and continued imports of petrochemical and energy products to strengthen India’s energy security.

In his first press conference post FTA, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that our focus remains on FTAs with developed nations aiming not to compete but to complement their markets. He also pointed out that all of our FTAs have been with developed countries, reflecting a strategy aimed at enhancing country's global trade position. Adding that access to marble blocks from Oman will also be a significant benefit for us, Goyal highlighted the importance of this resource for the Indian construction and manufacturing sectors.

Commerce Minister also added that currently, around 7 lakh Indians are working in Oman and they are contributing approximately Rs 18,000 Cr in remittances to India. This strong presence of the Indian workforce in Oman underlines the deep rooted people to people ties between the two nations. Even if Oman changes its laws, it will not change the binding agreement of employment opportunities for Indians there, he added.

At the press conference Minister said that India and Oman are exploring deeper cooperation in new areas such as food processing and space technology under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Goyal believe that the agreement would support Indian farmers and artisans while safeguarding the interests of MSMEs.

He added that Oman’s large land availability has generated strong interest among Indian companies, with discussions underway on major investments in green steel production. Indian manufacturers are also considering setting up battery manufacturing facilities in Oman, signalling expanding industrial collaboration between the two countries.

India Oman Trade

Trade ties between India and Oman have been strengthening steadily over the past few years. In FY 2024-25, bilateral trade crossed the 10 Billion US Dollar mark, rising sharply from the previous year and reflecting growing economic engagement between the two countries. The momentum continued in the first half of the current year with strong exchange of goods on both sides. India's exports to Oman saw a healthy rise, while imports, mainly energy related products, remained robust, underlining Oman's importance as a key trade partner.

Services trade has also seen clear growth. Indian companies have expanded their presence in Oman across areas such as telecom, IT, business services, transport and travel. Services imports from Oman have also increased gradually. This expanding trade relationship provided the foundation for the India-Oman CEPA talks, which began in late 2023 and culminated in the signing of the pact in December 2025, marking a new phase in bilateral economic cooperation.