India Becomes Second Largest Overseas Market For US Tourism As Visitation Surges 40 Per Cent

Bengaluru: Travel from India to the US is witnessing sustained and robust growth, with India emerging as the second-largest overseas source market for the US, Brand USA president and CEO Fred Dixon said. Dixon was in Bengaluru as part of his visit to India for the 12th edition of Brand USA Travel Week.

He noted that the growth underscores the increasing sophistication and spending power of Indian travellers, as well as their growing appetite to explore destinations beyond traditional US gateways.

“We’re thrilled that travel to the United States from India continues to grow at a really incredible pace. We’re up 40 per cent in terms of visitation volume since before the pandemic, since 2019,” Dixon told PTI.

He added that 2025 marked the second consecutive year of strong recovery, with more than two million Indian visitors travelling to the US.

“We just finished the second year, 2025, with more than two million Indian visitors to the United States, which has now made India the second-largest market into the United States from overseas,” Dixon said, calling it “an incredible feat” and a testament to the strength of the Indian travel market.

While New York, California and Florida continue to be the most popular destinations for Indian travellers, Dixon said repeat visitors are increasingly venturing deeper into the country.

“India is now in the top 10 source markets for most US destinations, if not the top five,” he said, noting that this reflects how widely Indian travellers are now exploring the US.

According to him, the presence of a large US delegation at Brand USA Travel Week India reflects the growing importance of the market. The delegation includes about 75 representatives from US destinations and travel businesses engaging with Indian travel trade partners and media from across the country.

Looking ahead, Dixon said 2026 would be a landmark year for US tourism, driven by a convergence of major global events.