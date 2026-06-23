ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Drugs | Tea, Spice And Addiction: Jharkhand’s Poppy Husk Trade Fuels North India's Drug Pipeline

Ranchi: Tea served at ‘dhabas’ or highway eateries is increasingly coming under the scanner after investigations by Jharkhand Police uncovered a disturbing trend - poppy husk, or ‘Doda’, is allegedly being mixed into beverages consumed by long-distance drivers and travellers. The crackdown in Palamu district exposed a vast interstate network stretching from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, where the narcotic by-product of the opium crop is consumed as an intoxicant.

Poppy seeds are also an important condiment used judiciously in selected curries in north and east Indian states.

Police investigations uncovered a thriving illegal trade, driven by huge profit margins, with poppy husk purchased in Jharkhand for around Rs 1,500 per kilogram and sold for up to Rs 8,000 elsewhere. Hundreds of acres of illegal opium cultivation have been destroyed in recent years, yet seizures and arrests suggest traffickers continue to exploit highway connectivity and interstate routes to sustain the illicit trade.

Palamu Police Seize 100 kg of poppy husk

During operations under the Sadar police station limits against poppy husk and opium trade in November and December 2025, Palamu Police arrested Mohammad Chand and Zeeshan, residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh allegedly for smuggling poppy husk. Around 100 kg of the contraband was seized from their possession.

During interrogation, investigators claimed the accused revealed that Doda was allegedly being used like tea leaves at roadside eateries along national and state highways. They also stated that in parts of Punjab and Haryana, powdered poppy husk was consumed by mixing it with food.

Palamu crackdown by numbers (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Bareilly emerging as a key hub in the smuggling chain

Investigations have revealed that the opium and poppy husk network originating from Jharkhand is linked to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. And Bareilly has emerged as an important transit hub.

In October 2025, smugglers from Bareilly were arrested in Palamu and evidence of online transactions was recovered. Earlier too, in June 2025, smugglers apprehended in Bareilly were found to have links with Jharkhand. According to investigators, opium and Doda are transported from Jharkhand to Bareilly and subsequently supplied across North India.

Following the arrests, then Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said four major cases had been registered under the NDPS Act.

“Interrogation revealed that people dry and store poppy husk, then transport it to UP, Haryana, and Punjab. There, it is ground into powder and sold for domestic use, as well as for use in highway eateries and tea stalls. It is purchased in Jharkhand for Rs 1,500 per kilogram and then sold in UP, Haryana and Punjab (after being processed into powder) for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per kilogram,” she said.

How Doda is prepared and why it is profitable

Doda is derived from the poppy plant (Papaver somniferum). Raw opium is extracted by making incisions on the poppy capsule. After extraction, the dried pods and plant residue are processed into poppy husk, locally known as Doda.

Every part of the plant has commercial value. Opium is extracted from the latex, Doda is obtained from the dried pods and plant residue, while poppy seeds (khus-khus) are obtained from the fruit capsules.

The trade follows a seasonal cycle. Raw opium is extracted between December and February, after which Doda is prepared from dried plants during March and April. Smugglers stockpile the material and wait for buyers.

Those dealing in the trade find it highly lucrative because Doda is purchased locally in Jharkhand for Rs 1,400-1,500 per kilogram but sells for Rs 7,000-9,000 per kilogram in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

Morphine content lower than opium, but addiction risk remains

Raw opium contains 10-12 per cent morphine. In comparison, Doda contains between 0.2 and 1.5 per cent morphine. If opium has already been extracted from the plant, the morphine content falls to 0.2-0.5 per cent, while in unlanced plants it can exceed 1.5 per cent.

Difference between Opium and Doda (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Experts say the presence of morphine and codeine makes Doda a cheaper intoxicant that can gradually lead to addiction.