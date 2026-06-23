India's Battle Against Drugs | Tea, Spice And Addiction: Jharkhand’s Poppy Husk Trade Fuels North India's Drug Pipeline
Palamu Police investigations have uncovered an interstate poppy husk network supplying North India, with ‘Doda’ allegedly being mixed into tea served at highway eateries.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 8:45 PM IST
Ranchi: Tea served at ‘dhabas’ or highway eateries is increasingly coming under the scanner after investigations by Jharkhand Police uncovered a disturbing trend - poppy husk, or ‘Doda’, is allegedly being mixed into beverages consumed by long-distance drivers and travellers. The crackdown in Palamu district exposed a vast interstate network stretching from Jharkhand to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, where the narcotic by-product of the opium crop is consumed as an intoxicant.
Poppy seeds are also an important condiment used judiciously in selected curries in north and east Indian states.
Police investigations uncovered a thriving illegal trade, driven by huge profit margins, with poppy husk purchased in Jharkhand for around Rs 1,500 per kilogram and sold for up to Rs 8,000 elsewhere. Hundreds of acres of illegal opium cultivation have been destroyed in recent years, yet seizures and arrests suggest traffickers continue to exploit highway connectivity and interstate routes to sustain the illicit trade.
Palamu Police Seize 100 kg of poppy husk
During operations under the Sadar police station limits against poppy husk and opium trade in November and December 2025, Palamu Police arrested Mohammad Chand and Zeeshan, residents of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh allegedly for smuggling poppy husk. Around 100 kg of the contraband was seized from their possession.
During interrogation, investigators claimed the accused revealed that Doda was allegedly being used like tea leaves at roadside eateries along national and state highways. They also stated that in parts of Punjab and Haryana, powdered poppy husk was consumed by mixing it with food.
Bareilly emerging as a key hub in the smuggling chain
Investigations have revealed that the opium and poppy husk network originating from Jharkhand is linked to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. And Bareilly has emerged as an important transit hub.
In October 2025, smugglers from Bareilly were arrested in Palamu and evidence of online transactions was recovered. Earlier too, in June 2025, smugglers apprehended in Bareilly were found to have links with Jharkhand. According to investigators, opium and Doda are transported from Jharkhand to Bareilly and subsequently supplied across North India.
Following the arrests, then Palamu SP Reeshma Ramesan said four major cases had been registered under the NDPS Act.
“Interrogation revealed that people dry and store poppy husk, then transport it to UP, Haryana, and Punjab. There, it is ground into powder and sold for domestic use, as well as for use in highway eateries and tea stalls. It is purchased in Jharkhand for Rs 1,500 per kilogram and then sold in UP, Haryana and Punjab (after being processed into powder) for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000 per kilogram,” she said.
How Doda is prepared and why it is profitable
Doda is derived from the poppy plant (Papaver somniferum). Raw opium is extracted by making incisions on the poppy capsule. After extraction, the dried pods and plant residue are processed into poppy husk, locally known as Doda.
Every part of the plant has commercial value. Opium is extracted from the latex, Doda is obtained from the dried pods and plant residue, while poppy seeds (khus-khus) are obtained from the fruit capsules.
The trade follows a seasonal cycle. Raw opium is extracted between December and February, after which Doda is prepared from dried plants during March and April. Smugglers stockpile the material and wait for buyers.
Those dealing in the trade find it highly lucrative because Doda is purchased locally in Jharkhand for Rs 1,400-1,500 per kilogram but sells for Rs 7,000-9,000 per kilogram in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.
Morphine content lower than opium, but addiction risk remains
Raw opium contains 10-12 per cent morphine. In comparison, Doda contains between 0.2 and 1.5 per cent morphine. If opium has already been extracted from the plant, the morphine content falls to 0.2-0.5 per cent, while in unlanced plants it can exceed 1.5 per cent.
Experts say the presence of morphine and codeine makes Doda a cheaper intoxicant that can gradually lead to addiction.
Long-distance drivers among consumers
Some long-distance drivers told investigators that tea laced with Doda helps them overcome fatigue during long journeys. Surindra, a driver from Punjab, said, “Sometimes, during a long journey, tea from a specific place hits the spot. Tea with Doda makes one feel fresh and energetic.”
Doctors warn against dangerous trend
Expressing concern over the growing use of Doda, Palamu Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Kumar Srivastava said, “Using Doda like tea or a spice is extremely dangerous. It harms health and impairs mental well-being. Once addicted, breaking the habit becomes a massive challenge. It also affects a person’s work efficiency. If someone consumes tea containing Doda, they gradually begin to crave it,” he said.
Doctors warn that prolonged use can cause addiction and permanent damage to organs including the liver and kidneys. Health experts say awareness campaigns and inspections at roadside eateries are essential to prevent abuse.
Legal and illegal opium cultivation
India permits licensed opium cultivation in select districts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The produce is procured by the Centre and used for manufacturing pharmaceutical drugs such as morphine and codeine.
However, illegal cultivation in remote areas of Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh feeds the narcotics trade. Police say the entire produce eventually finds its way into the hands of interstate traffickers.
More than 1,600 acres of crops destroyed, crores worth seized
Police have intensified operations in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts over the last two years.
More than 800 acres of illegal opium cultivation were destroyed in Palamu during 2024-25 and 2025-26. In Latehar, another 800 acres of crops were uprooted during 2025-26.
In March 2025, Palamu Police seized a massive consignment of 566 kg of Doda, valued at several crores of rupees. Officials say strict surveillance and awareness campaigns have led to a decline in cultivation in traditional opium-producing pockets.
Connectivity aiding smugglers
Police say excellent road and rail connectivity to North India makes it easier for the illegal traders. Trains passing through the region, proximity to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and access to the GT Road provide traffickers with easy routes. Several smugglers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have recently been arrested after arriving in private vehicles to procure opium and Doda.
Operations and surveys have also revealed the involvement of both local operatives and networks from outside the state.
NDPS Act leaves little room for relief
Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, offences involving more than 50 kg of poppy husk or over 2.5 kg of raw opium fall under the category of commercial quantity.
Such cases attract stringent provisions and obtaining bail from lower courts is extremely difficult. The law covers cultivation, possession, purchase, sale and transportation of narcotic substances.
Police vow sustained action
Palamu Range DIG Kishor Kaushal said there has been a decline in illegal opium cultivation. “But investigations have uncovered a network involving both locals and outsiders. The role of individuals from outside the state has come to light and investigations alongside enforcement actions are continuing. Any form of use of opium or poppy husk is illegal. The police are monitoring all activities and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” he said.
Police assure that regular surveys are continuing in vulnerable areas and strict vigilance will be maintained to dismantle the interstate drug network.
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