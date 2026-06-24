India’s Battle Against Drugs | Is A New Golden Triangle Emerging? Northeast Caught In Expanding Drug Syndicate’s Web
Drug seizures and arrests raise concerns over expanding Northeast-Golden Triangle routes, report Sunil Kumar Singh and Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : June 24, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Dispur: After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s shocking statistics about the state’s drugs seizures worth Rs 2,919 crore and more than 23,000 arrests recorded in five years, recent heroin and opium recoveries near Guwahati point to India’s Northeastern states increasingly emerging as a critical corridor for international drug trafficking.
Similar concerns were also raised by former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over attempts to shift drug trafficking networks towards Manipur. The figures have renewed focus on India’s vulnerable border regions adjoining Myanmar, where illegal drug trafficking has taken firm root.
While security agencies say traffickers exploit difficult terrain, porous borders and interstate transport corridors stretching from Manipur and Mizoram to Assam and beyond, investigators have raised alarm over growing use of digital platforms and cryptocurrency-based transactions.
With routes linked to the notorious Golden Triangle of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, experts warn that stronger border surveillance and coordinated action are essential to prevent the Northeast from becoming a larger conduit for international narcotics.
Rs 2,919 Crore Seized, Over 23,000 Arrested
Biswa Sarma stated that narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 2,919 crore had been seized in the state in the previous five years, with drugs valued at nearly Rs 2,170 crore also destroyed. More than 23,000 individuals linked to drug trafficking were arrested.
According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,013 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and 4,453 people arrested in 2025 alone. The figures clearly point to an alarming situation for security agencies, indicating how India’s Northeast is increasingly used as a major trafficking corridor.
What is the Golden Triangle?
The Golden Triangle refers to the region where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand converge near the Mekong and Ruak rivers. For decades, the area gained infamy as a major global centre for illicit opium and synthetic drug production.
India’s Northeastern states share long and difficult borders with Myanmar, making them vulnerable to trafficking networks operating from the Golden Triangle. Manipur and Mizoram serve as key entry points, while Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh also share borders with Myanmar.
Officials say heroin and methamphetamine tablets originating from Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin regions are smuggled into India through these routes before being transported to other parts of the country via Assam and West Bengal. Maritime routes are also used by traffickers.
Concern Over Expanding Drug Corridor
Following the seizure of a massive quantity of narcotics near Amingaon in Guwahati on May 14, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to social media platform X and expressed concern.
Alleging that attempts were being made to use Manipur as a route for international drug trafficking, he warned of a conspiracy to shift the influence of the Golden Triangle drug network towards the state. He also called for action against poppy cultivation, deforestation and trafficking syndicates.
Recent Seizures Raise Alarm
On May 28, Barpeta Police in Assam recovered 671.15 grams of suspected heroin and 22,000 tablets from a truck. The estimated international market value of the seizure was Rs 2.44 crore. Earlier, on May 23, police seized 30,000 bottles of illicit codeine syrup in Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon area.
On May 14, police intercepted a bus arriving from Kakching in Manipur near Amingaon in Guwahati and the search led to the recovery of 197 soap cases filled with heroin and eight kilograms of opium concealed inside the vehicle. The seizure was valued at around Rs 21 crore.
Major Smuggling Routes Through the Northeast
According to senior Assam Police officials, Champhai district in Mizoram and Churachandpur district in Manipur are now important corridors by traffickers. Officials say smugglers take advantage of hilly terrain, dense forests and difficult border conditions to evade surveillance.
Moreh-Imphal Corridor
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee highlighted how Moreh, located on the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, has become a major gateway for narcotics entering India.
According to him, drugs are brought through Moreh before being distributed across Manipur and neighbouring states.
Jungle and Hill Routes
Smugglers are believed to be using even the forested regions of Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur districts to avoid security forces.
Imphal-Dimapur Route
Passing through Nagaland, this route is considered a major channel to transport narcotics further inland.
Cachar-Silchar-Guwahati Corridor
Traffickers use routes passing through Cachar and Silchar before moving consignments to Guwahati and other parts of the country.
Mizoram Link
Police sources indicate that Kolasib district in Mizoram is also vulnerable due to its proximity to Myanmar and Bangladesh. Narcotics entering through the region reach Assam via Cachar and Hailakandi before being transported through the strategically important Chicken’s Neck corridor to the rest of India. Officials say the volume has reduced compared to previous years, but the trade has not stopped.
Challenges of Difficult Terrain
The security agencies are now tightening the noose around the links between drug syndicates and the Northeast, which has become a growing concern. Experts say the threat cannot be tackled without stronger border surveillance, improved inter-state coordination, deployment of modern monitoring technology and greater public awareness.
Concerns Over Narco-Terrorism
Former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police AK Jain said activities linked to “narco-terrorism” have been observed in Northeastern states.
“Drug trafficking is taking place because of the international borders. Action has been taken from time to time and several measures have been implemented by the government,” he said.
Drug Trade Moves to the Dark Web
Drug trafficking networks are increasingly relying on digital platforms.
A senior IPS officer from Uttar Pradesh said dark web-based groups are being used for the trade, with syndicates operating through dedicated systems and encrypted browsers. “Cryptocurrency is used for transactions, making it extremely difficult to trace the financial trail,” the officer explained.
Airports Used As Transit Points
Investigators say traffickers are adopting sophisticated methods to transport narcotics. An IPS officer said smaller airports are increasingly being used due to tighter security at larger aviation hubs.
At Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, 15.46 kilograms of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 15 crore was seized from a passenger arriving from Bangkok in June 2024. Similarly, in August 2025, another 23.9 kilograms of high-grade hydroponic weed was recovered. These cases, officials say, illustrate the evolving methods adopted by drug syndicates.
Smuggling Through Nepal
Officials involved in anti-drug operations say Nepal also remains a challenge through which smuggling is carried out. A Deputy SP associated with anti-narcotics operations said Uttar Pradesh shares nearly 600 kilometres of border with Nepal. Districts such as Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri and Pilibhit frequently witness seizures of charas, pharmaceutical drugs and synthetic narcotics.
NCRB Data Reflects Scale of Challenge
According to NCRB data, 1.3 lakh kilograms of illicit drugs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore were seized across the country in 2025. During the same period, 994 people involved in drug trafficking were arrested. In Uttar Pradesh alone, the narcotics trade is estimated to be worth around Rs 3,000 crore annually.
For security agencies, the challenge is not the seizures and arrests but much beyond that. With the drug mafia exploring and exploiting international borders, digital platforms and multiple transport corridors, experts believe continued efforts in strict surveillance and coordination among states and central agencies will be vital to ensure the Northeast does not assume the status of a larger hub in the regional narcotics economy from the transit route it is today.
Read More