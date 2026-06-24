ETV Bharat / bharat

India’s Battle Against Drugs | Is A New Golden Triangle Emerging? Northeast Caught In Expanding Drug Syndicate’s Web

Dispur: After Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s shocking statistics about the state’s drugs seizures worth Rs 2,919 crore and more than 23,000 arrests recorded in five years, recent heroin and opium recoveries near Guwahati point to India’s Northeastern states increasingly emerging as a critical corridor for international drug trafficking.

Similar concerns were also raised by former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh over attempts to shift drug trafficking networks towards Manipur. The figures have renewed focus on India’s vulnerable border regions adjoining Myanmar, where illegal drug trafficking has taken firm root.

While security agencies say traffickers exploit difficult terrain, porous borders and interstate transport corridors stretching from Manipur and Mizoram to Assam and beyond, investigators have raised alarm over growing use of digital platforms and cryptocurrency-based transactions.

With routes linked to the notorious Golden Triangle of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand, experts warn that stronger border surveillance and coordinated action are essential to prevent the Northeast from becoming a larger conduit for international narcotics.

Rs 2,919 Crore Seized, Over 23,000 Arrested

Biswa Sarma stated that narcotics and psychotropic substances worth Rs 2,919 crore had been seized in the state in the previous five years, with drugs valued at nearly Rs 2,170 crore also destroyed. More than 23,000 individuals linked to drug trafficking were arrested.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 3,013 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and 4,453 people arrested in 2025 alone. The figures clearly point to an alarming situation for security agencies, indicating how India’s Northeast is increasingly used as a major trafficking corridor.

What is the Golden Triangle?

The Golden Triangle refers to the region where Myanmar, Laos and Thailand converge near the Mekong and Ruak rivers. For decades, the area gained infamy as a major global centre for illicit opium and synthetic drug production.

India’s Northeastern states share long and difficult borders with Myanmar, making them vulnerable to trafficking networks operating from the Golden Triangle. Manipur and Mizoram serve as key entry points, while Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh also share borders with Myanmar.

Major drug seizures in 2026 (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Officials say heroin and methamphetamine tablets originating from Myanmar’s Shan and Kachin regions are smuggled into India through these routes before being transported to other parts of the country via Assam and West Bengal. Maritime routes are also used by traffickers.

Concern Over Expanding Drug Corridor

Following the seizure of a massive quantity of narcotics near Amingaon in Guwahati on May 14, former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to social media platform X and expressed concern.

Alleging that attempts were being made to use Manipur as a route for international drug trafficking, he warned of a conspiracy to shift the influence of the Golden Triangle drug network towards the state. He also called for action against poppy cultivation, deforestation and trafficking syndicates.

Recent Seizures Raise Alarm

On May 28, Barpeta Police in Assam recovered 671.15 grams of suspected heroin and 22,000 tablets from a truck. The estimated international market value of the seizure was Rs 2.44 crore. Earlier, on May 23, police seized 30,000 bottles of illicit codeine syrup in Kokrajhar district’s Gossaigaon area.

On May 14, police intercepted a bus arriving from Kakching in Manipur near Amingaon in Guwahati and the search led to the recovery of 197 soap cases filled with heroin and eight kilograms of opium concealed inside the vehicle. The seizure was valued at around Rs 21 crore.

Major Smuggling Routes Through the Northeast

According to senior Assam Police officials, Champhai district in Mizoram and Churachandpur district in Manipur are now important corridors by traffickers. Officials say smugglers take advantage of hilly terrain, dense forests and difficult border conditions to evade surveillance.

Moreh-Imphal Corridor

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Keisham Meghachandra Singh, president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee highlighted how Moreh, located on the India-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, has become a major gateway for narcotics entering India.

According to him, drugs are brought through Moreh before being distributed across Manipur and neighbouring states.

Jungle and Hill Routes