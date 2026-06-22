ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Addiction: From Liquor Ban To ‘Dry Drugs’, Bihar’s Youth Trapped In A Growing Narcotics Crisis

Patna: A decade after Bihar imposed total prohibition, the state isn’t completely free of addiction. Instead of liquor, narcotics and synthetic drugs abuse has become a challenge. Social workers and former addicts reason that the availability of substances such as heroin, smack, brown sugar, cannabis, codeine-based cough syrups, narcotic injections, and synthetic drugs are easily available and that attract young people into addiction.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Hajipur, has been undergoing treatment at a de-addiction centre for the past five months. He is a smack addict, which he said was introduced to him by a colleague at a poultry farm he used to work. "I started with bidis, but later started consuming smack because my co-workers used it," he said. He accepted that rehabilitation has been difficult, but it has helped him.

Liquore seizures in Bihar over the years (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Social worker Ras Bihari, associated with a de-addiction centre, said prohibition had altered the pattern of substance abuse in Bihar. "After liquor became inaccessible, many youngsters turned to dry drugs. De-addiction centres now receive more patients addicted to smack, brown sugar, and other narcotics than alcohol," he confirmed.

Bihari opined that rehabilitation alone cannot solve the crisis and that there is a need for awareness campaigns among parents, teachers, community organisations, and the administration. According to the Bihar government's Prohibition and Excise Department, despite prohibition, liquor seizure continues.

According to data available, authorities seized 21.25 lakh litres of liquor in 2016-17, and 37.75 lakh litres in 2025.

In May 2026 alone, 17.36 lakh litres had already been confiscated. Apart from this, monthly liquor seizures have also increased. Average monthly recoveries have gone up with 9 per cent in 2025 compared to 2024 and by another 18 per cent during the first five months of 2026.

Cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have increased over the years. Official figures show 697 cases were registered in 2019 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Similarly, 964 in 2020, 1,469 in 2021, 1,823 in 2022, 2,126 in 2023, and 2,411 in 2024.

NCB data shows massive surge in drug seizures (ETV Bharat Graphics)

Additionally, drug seizures have also gone up. From small quantities of heroin and cannabis seizure in 2015 to 28,000 kg of cannabis, 2,400 kg of opium and poppy straw, over 3.25 lakh bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, and 3.48 lakh narcotic tablets in 2025 have been confiscated.

Officials had seized more than 21,000 kg of cannabis, 54 kg of charas, nearly 52 kg of heroin, brown sugar and smack, over 59 kg of opium, more than nine lakh narcotic tablets and capsules, 3.45 lakh injections and nearly 2.83 lakh bottles of cough syrup by April 23, 2026.

Officials say Bihar recorded over 63,000 of the 2.75 lakh narcotic injections seized nationwide, which is nearly one-fourth of the country's total recoveries. Patna alone recorded seizures of more than 137 kg of heroin, smack and brown sugar between 2023 and February 2026. Large quantities of cannabis, charas, and codeine syrups were also recovered during the period.