India's Battle Against Addiction | Can Punjab's Drug Census Show India The Way Forward Through Data-Driven Policy
Punjab's first-ever Drug and Socio-Economic Census aims to map addiction, identify vulnerable communities and provide a template for anti-drug policies nationwide.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Every morning at 7 am, Jaswinder Singh leaves his home with a bunch of questionnaires in hand. A government school teacher in Punjab, he is among the many teachers not confined to the classroom. He reaches a settlement, knocks on doors, and asks uncomfortable questions that families usually show reluctance to answer. "Is a member of the family struggling with drugs? Is substance abuse a major problem in the area?" These are some of the questions he asks for the next four hours while completing about 10 households, spending nearly 20 minutes with each family.
In fact, he is among the thousands of government employees engaged in what Punjab claims is a first-of-its-kind exercise in the country -- a Drug and Socio-Economic Census that aims at mapping addiction in a state long associated with the tag of 'Udta Punjab'.
Announced by the Bhagwant Mann government in the 2025 Budget, Rs 150 crore was allocated for the survey and nearly 28,000 staff members have been roped in to conduct it. The exercise that began on May 5, 2026, will cover around 65 lakh households with government teachers, contractual teachers and computer operators going door to door to gather information which is likely to reveal the true extent of substance abuse in the state.
Punjab has been battling against it for years with successive governments grappling with something deeply intertwined with the state's identity. According to the 51st Report (2022-23) of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, more than 6.3 million people in Punjab consume cannabis, cocaine, charas and synthetic drugs. Worrying is the fact that over six lakh children between the ages of 10 and 17 are reportedly using such substances. Given Punjab's population of 2.77 crore (according to the 2011 Census), these figures suggest that more than one in every five residents is affected by substance abuse.
Perhaps that explains why the government initiated the survey as the first step towards curing it.
Punjab also launched its ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign on March 1, 2025. According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, nearly 29,784 FIRs were registered and 39,867 people arrested during 2025. Enforcement agencies seized around 2,021 kilograms of heroin besides 35,000 kilograms of poppy husk, 698 kilograms of opium, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 55 lakh intoxicating tablets.
Cash of Rs 16.81 crore was also recovered.
Despite crackdowns, deaths due to drug overdoses have not stopped. As per NCRB data, Punjab recorded 106 drug overdose deaths in 2024, one of the worst-affected states in the country. As per NCRB data, Punjab recorded 106 drug overdose deaths in 2024, making it one of the worst-affected states in the country. In 2022, the number was 144 and in 2021, it was 78. In four years, 417 people lost their lives to drug overdoses.
The government hopes the census will provide answers that enforcement alone cannot. While launching the drive, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the information collected will help formulate future policies and strengthen rehabilitation efforts.
On substance users identified during the campaign not being treated as criminals, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "No legal action will be taken against them; instead, they are being taken to de-addiction centres and provided with vocational training. However, strict legal action is being taken against drug traffickers."
On substance users identified during the campaign not being treated as criminals, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "No legal action will be taken against them; instead, they are being taken to de-addiction centres and provided with vocational training. However, strict legal action is being taken against drug traffickers." Enumerators ask 26 questions, covering not only the kind of drugs being used and the availability of de-addiction centres but also education, migration, family debt, healthcare preferences, and even ownership of vehicles.
Here is what some of the enumerators say about the reluctance of families in revealing the truth. "It is easier said than done," says Daljit Singh of the Democratic Teachers Front. Many families simply do not reveal who among them is using drugs, he adds.
Rupinder Pal Singh, General Secretary of the organisation, points out that every teacher needs extensive counselling on asking questions and how to elicit an answer. "Whether in villages or cities, when teachers reach with forms, many families shy away from responding. They do not reveal who in the house uses drugs or what kind of substances are consumed. People are afraid to talk and more so a drug user, who is unlikely to admit to the habit," he says.
Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira has raised questions as to why anyone would be truthful in agreeing if they consume drugs. "How and why would a family member reveal whether someone uses drugs or not? And if they do, why would they tell which specific drugs are used?" he asks.
Despite naysayers, many believe the survey will be beneficial. Navjinder Singh Sekhon, a social worker and Panch from Phulwal village, who works on anti-drug campaigns, says the census will help facilitate treatment, provided families cooperate. "If families are in denial mode, that will defeat the purpose of the survey and not help combat addiction," he says.
For enumerators like Jaswinder, many families are unaware of the exercise and become hesitant as soon as the word 'drug' is mentioned. "We often have to convince them that the survey is an economic and social survey because people become uncomfortable hearing about drugs. Sometimes youths who are clearly addicted deny everything in front of their family members," he says.
Apart from the census, the government is also experimenting with other methods to create awareness. Health Minister Balbir Singh says e-rickshaws carrying recorded messages from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are travelling through villages and urban neighbourhoods. These are equipped with boxes to collect anonymous complaints and suggestions, besides encouraging people to share information without fear. The initiative, which began as a pilot project is now covering all 117 Assembly constituencies.
Minister for Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Hardeep Singh Mundian believes the exercise will help the government understand drug routes and consumption patterns. "This will be important for devising future policies and sending habitual youths to drug de-addiction centres," he says.
The survey is expected to be completed within 45 days. Ludhiana Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Bambi stated that each enumerator will cover around 250 households and receive an honorarium of Rs 250 per household. "Supervisors have also been appointed to ensure the process is carried out honestly," he adds.
But can a census alone defeat addiction?
Jitendra Malik, a lawyer associated with campaigns against drug abuse and child labour, describes the initiative as bold but cautions about the pace and steam it can gather. He believes collecting data cannot provide a solution; it is like a method. "Utmost important is the process which must remain confidential, transparent and free from bias because fear of social stigma and legal consequences may discourage people from speaking honestly," he warns.
He further makes an important point about supply chains. Data is for devising policy, but first, supply chains need to be dismantled, drug mafias targeted, rehabilitation centres expanded and employment and sporting opportunities created for the youth. Families, educational institutions and social organisations must become equal stakeholders as addiction is spreading - because it is rooted in social, economic and mental health factors.
Dr Inderjit Dhingra, who runs a de-addiction centre, says the dynamics of the problem have changed over the past 20 or 30 years. "Those days we mostly saw middle-aged and elderly people addicted to poppy and opium. Today, synthetic drugs have reached the youth and even minors. Girls are also consuming drugs. Diseases such as jaundice and HIV are spreading because syringes are shared," he says.
He firmly states that more de-addiction centres and stronger counselling mechanisms have to be developed. "We already had some data as we run de-addiction centres. The challenge is how to bring those already trapped in addiction back into the mainstream," he says.
Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa is caustic about the exclusion of alcohol from the list of drugs. "Thousands of mothers and daughters in Punjab are crying every day due to excessive alcoholism among the men in the family. Teachers have been told that alcohol does not fall under the drugs category. For the Chief Minister, alcohol is power water, but for the people of Punjab, it is nothing less than a drug that is destroying homes," he said.
Senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, meanwhile, argues that such surveys should have been carried out by the police and specialised agencies rather than teachers.
As Punjab debates the merits and shortcomings of the exercise, one question remains: can addiction be fought without first understanding its true dimensions?
For years, Punjab has infamously been tagged with the stigma of drugs. Now, the state is attempting something few others have tried - measuring the problem before prescribing a cure. It is important to take the survey to conclusion by promulgating follow-up action. It is then that it can become a model for the rest of the country. Numbers matter, but corrective action can help the state shed the ‘Udta Punjab’ tag.
With inputs from Varinder Thind in Ludhiana and Kawaljeet Kaur in Chandigarh
Also Read
India's Battle Against Addiction: The Human Cost, The Money, The Routes And The Victims