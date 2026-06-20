ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Battle Against Addiction | Can Punjab's Drug Census Show India The Way Forward Through Data-Driven Policy

Every morning at 7 am, Jaswinder Singh leaves his home with a bunch of questionnaires in hand. A government school teacher in Punjab, he is among the many teachers not confined to the classroom. He reaches a settlement, knocks on doors, and asks uncomfortable questions that families usually show reluctance to answer. "Is a member of the family struggling with drugs? Is substance abuse a major problem in the area?" These are some of the questions he asks for the next four hours while completing about 10 households, spending nearly 20 minutes with each family.

In fact, he is among the thousands of government employees engaged in what Punjab claims is a first-of-its-kind exercise in the country -- a Drug and Socio-Economic Census that aims at mapping addiction in a state long associated with the tag of 'Udta Punjab'.

Punjab's drug census data (ETV Bharat)

Announced by the Bhagwant Mann government in the 2025 Budget, Rs 150 crore was allocated for the survey and nearly 28,000 staff members have been roped in to conduct it. The exercise that began on May 5, 2026, will cover around 65 lakh households with government teachers, contractual teachers and computer operators going door to door to gather information which is likely to reveal the true extent of substance abuse in the state.

Punjab has been battling against it for years with successive governments grappling with something deeply intertwined with the state's identity. According to the 51st Report (2022-23) of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, more than 6.3 million people in Punjab consume cannabis, cocaine, charas and synthetic drugs. Worrying is the fact that over six lakh children between the ages of 10 and 17 are reportedly using such substances. Given Punjab's population of 2.77 crore (according to the 2011 Census), these figures suggest that more than one in every five residents is affected by substance abuse.

Perhaps that explains why the government initiated the survey as the first step towards curing it.

Punjab also launched its ‘War Against Drugs’ campaign on March 1, 2025. According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, nearly 29,784 FIRs were registered and 39,867 people arrested during 2025. Enforcement agencies seized around 2,021 kilograms of heroin besides 35,000 kilograms of poppy husk, 698 kilograms of opium, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 55 lakh intoxicating tablets.

Cash of Rs 16.81 crore was also recovered.

Despite crackdowns, deaths due to drug overdoses have not stopped. As per NCRB data, Punjab recorded 106 drug overdose deaths in 2024, one of the worst-affected states in the country. As per NCRB data, Punjab recorded 106 drug overdose deaths in 2024, making it one of the worst-affected states in the country. In 2022, the number was 144 and in 2021, it was 78. In four years, 417 people lost their lives to drug overdoses.

The government hopes the census will provide answers that enforcement alone cannot. While launching the drive, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the information collected will help formulate future policies and strengthen rehabilitation efforts.

Punjab's drug problem: The alarming numbers (ETV Bharat Graphics)

On substance users identified during the campaign not being treated as criminals, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "No legal action will be taken against them; instead, they are being taken to de-addiction centres and provided with vocational training. However, strict legal action is being taken against drug traffickers."

On substance users identified during the campaign not being treated as criminals, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, "No legal action will be taken against them; instead, they are being taken to de-addiction centres and provided with vocational training. However, strict legal action is being taken against drug traffickers." Enumerators ask 26 questions, covering not only the kind of drugs being used and the availability of de-addiction centres but also education, migration, family debt, healthcare preferences, and even ownership of vehicles.

Here is what some of the enumerators say about the reluctance of families in revealing the truth. "It is easier said than done," says Daljit Singh of the Democratic Teachers Front. Many families simply do not reveal who among them is using drugs, he adds.

Rupinder Pal Singh, General Secretary of the organisation, points out that every teacher needs extensive counselling on asking questions and how to elicit an answer. "Whether in villages or cities, when teachers reach with forms, many families shy away from responding. They do not reveal who in the house uses drugs or what kind of substances are consumed. People are afraid to talk and more so a drug user, who is unlikely to admit to the habit," he says.