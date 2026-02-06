ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Bangladesh Ties Independent Of Its Relationship With Third Countries, Govt To LS

Opposition members protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: India's relationship with Bangladesh is "independent of its relationship with third countries" and New Delhi continues to monitor developments having a bearing on its national interests, taking all necessary measures to safeguard them, the government told Parliament on Friday.

In a written response to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh has been "conveyed to the interim government in all relevant engagements".

In a response to another query, the government said it keeps a "constant watch on developments in the neighbourhood", especially those having a bearing on India's security and national interests.

"The government accords the highest priority to India's relations with its neighbours, which are multifaceted and evolve in response to mutual interests, sensitivities and prevailing bilateral, regional and global circumstances," Singh said. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was asked whether the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh are currently going through a "sensitive phase" and if Pakistan is "attempting to take advantage" of this situation, which could be detrimental to the country.

"India and Bangladesh, as neighbouring countries, share deep historical, geographical, cultural, linguistic and social linkages. Our bilateral relations are focused towards people-centric development. Several exchanges and meetings under institutional bilateral mechanisms have continued to take place between both the countries," Singh said.

The MoS further said India's relationship with Bangladesh is "independent of its relationship with third countries". The government continues to monitor developments having a bearing on India's national interests and takes all necessary measures to safeguard them, he added.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has held any discussions with the interim government of Bangladesh regarding reported "public killings of minority citizens, particularly Hindus, in that country".