As India, Bangladesh Sit Down To Renegotiate The Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, Bihar Stakes Claim For A Share
Feeling shortchanged by the previous agreement, signed in 1996, the Bihar government has raised objections, and wants to be part of the negotiations this time.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: Negotiations between India and Bangladesh have begun to renew the India-Bangladesh Ganga Water Sharing Treaty involving the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal, which is set to expire in December 2026. Now, Bihar — which was not part of the 1996 negotiations — is also demanding its share of water. The state government says Bihar was excluded from the discussions when the Central government under then Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had signed the agreement with the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, as a result of which, the state is suffering the consequences.
The Bihar government says that when it needs water the most, the Ganga has low water levels. But during monsoons, the same Ganga causes floods across Bihar. Experts say the Farakka agreement has harmed Bihar. They say since the Centre has already changed its decision regarding the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, it can also do the same with Bangladesh.
Bihar Water Resources Minister, Vijay Chaudhary, has now stated that his government will strongly advocate for the state's rights this time. "Bihar's perspective was not considered in depth in the Farakka treaty. Now that it's up for review, we have an opportunity to present Bihar's concerns, and we'll ensure that it's considered thoroughly," said Chaudhary.
In 1996, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu, played a significant role in the discussions over the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, according to which, when the water flow is 75,000 cusecs or more, India receives 40,000 cusecs of water, while the remaining water goes to Bangladesh. But when the flow is less than 70,000 cusecs, the water is divided equally between the two countries.
Since then, Bangladesh has repeatedly alleged that it is receiving insufficient water. The Bihar government, too, has consistently objected to the deal, arguing that it does not protect Bihar's interests. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has repeatedly demanded that the Centre dismantle the Farakka Barrage, or rebuild it.
What Are Bihar's Objections?
The state government says that when the Ganga enters Bihar, it carries only 400 cusecs of water, but when it leaves Bihar, it carries 1,600 cusecs. The construction of the Farakka Barrage has affected the flow of the Ganges, leading to a significant increase in siltation upstream, ie., Bihar.
During the monsoons, when more water flows from Nepal, over a dozen districts in Bihar face the threat of flooding, which is not mitigated even by opening all the gates of the Farakka Barrage. Therefore, it should be dismantled or rebuilt, and a national silt management policy formed.
West Bengal's Objections
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also said that no agreement on Ganges water should be made with Bangladesh without consulting the state government, as it is bound to affect West Bengal because the Farakka Barrage supplies water to Kolkata Port.
Former head of the Patna University Zoology Department, Professor Ravindra Kumar Sinha, who is known as the Dolphin Man, has been working on the Ganges for over three decades. He said the Farakka Treaty has harmed Bihar as the river's flow was restricted. The Farakka Barrage was built to ensure that the Hooghly River receives maximum water, but most of the water is going to Bangladesh.
Sinha says because the flow of the Ganges has been obstructed, Bihar faces the devastating consequences of floods. He says the Kosi River, which carries the highest amount of silt, adds to the silt already carried downstream by the Ganges. Together, they cause tremendous devastation in Bihar during floods. This also increases erosion in Khagaria, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Naugachhia.
What Should Be Done In Bihar's Interest?
Sinha says a significant amount of silt has accumulated at Farakka since the barrage was built. Large machines have been stationed there since 1975 to remove the silt, but they are not operational. As a result, islands of silt have formed around the barrage. Our first priority should be to remove the silt, he said.
He also points out that the Hooghly River needs more water for Kolkata Port, so when the agreement with Bangladesh is being renegotiated, India's interests must be considered. The most important thing is to determine how much water we can utilise, because Bangladesh also receives water from the Brahmaputra, Teesta, and Barak rivers, and does not face a water shortage, even though it always complains about receiving insufficient water.
"Bihar should strongly advocate for its own interests, as the state has suffered significant losses due to the treaty. The Centre must consider all aspects before proceeding with any new agreement. Just as we challenged Pakistan over Indus waters, so should we prioritise our own interests when dealing with Bangladesh," said Sinha.
Impact On Gangetic Dolphins, Water Transport
Sinha says when the fish population decreases, habitat and food sources of the Gangetic dolphins also get affected. India should consider the Gangetic dolphin as important as the national animal, tiger, especially after it declared the Gangetic dolphin as the national aquatic animal in 2009. He says that silting also affects water transport.
Nitish Kumar's Dream Project
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dream project is the Ganges Water Project, under which, during the monsoons, Ganges water will be supplied from Hathidah in Mokama to Rajgir, Gaya, Bodh Gaya, and Nawada via pipelines. More than Rs 5,000 crore has been spent on this already. In the coming years, the government also plans to supply Ganges water to Patna.
Need For A Fresh Agreement
According to experts, India and Bangladesh share the waters of 54 rivers. Although there are disputes over sharing the waters of several rivers, the Ganges accounts for the largest share of water. In Bangladesh, the Ganges is known as the Padma. After the 1996 agreement was signed, there was no longer a dispute between the two countries over the sharing of Ganges water. But the situation has changed considerably now, both in terms of political instability in Bangladesh, and siltation in the Ganges. Any new agreement will have to take all these factors into account.
