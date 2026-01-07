ETV Bharat / bharat

As India, Bangladesh Sit Down To Renegotiate The Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, Bihar Stakes Claim For A Share

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: Negotiations between India and Bangladesh have begun to renew the India-Bangladesh Ganga Water Sharing Treaty involving the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal, which is set to expire in December 2026. Now, Bihar — which was not part of the 1996 negotiations — is also demanding its share of water. The state government says Bihar was excluded from the discussions when the Central government under then Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda had signed the agreement with the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh, as a result of which, the state is suffering the consequences.

The Bihar government says that when it needs water the most, the Ganga has low water levels. But during monsoons, the same Ganga causes floods across Bihar. Experts say the Farakka agreement has harmed Bihar. They say since the Centre has already changed its decision regarding the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, it can also do the same with Bangladesh.

Bihar Water Resources Minister, Vijay Chaudhary, has now stated that his government will strongly advocate for the state's rights this time. "Bihar's perspective was not considered in depth in the Farakka treaty. Now that it's up for review, we have an opportunity to present Bihar's concerns, and we'll ensure that it's considered thoroughly," said Chaudhary.

In 1996, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal, Jyoti Basu, played a significant role in the discussions over the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, according to which, when the water flow is 75,000 cusecs or more, India receives 40,000 cusecs of water, while the remaining water goes to Bangladesh. But when the flow is less than 70,000 cusecs, the water is divided equally between the two countries.

Since then, Bangladesh has repeatedly alleged that it is receiving insufficient water. The Bihar government, too, has consistently objected to the deal, arguing that it does not protect Bihar's interests. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has repeatedly demanded that the Centre dismantle the Farakka Barrage, or rebuild it.

What Are Bihar's Objections?

The state government says that when the Ganga enters Bihar, it carries only 400 cusecs of water, but when it leaves Bihar, it carries 1,600 cusecs. The construction of the Farakka Barrage has affected the flow of the Ganges, leading to a significant increase in siltation upstream, ie., Bihar.

During the monsoons, when more water flows from Nepal, over a dozen districts in Bihar face the threat of flooding, which is not mitigated even by opening all the gates of the Farakka Barrage. Therefore, it should be dismantled or rebuilt, and a national silt management policy formed.

West Bengal's Objections

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has also said that no agreement on Ganges water should be made with Bangladesh without consulting the state government, as it is bound to affect West Bengal because the Farakka Barrage supplies water to Kolkata Port.