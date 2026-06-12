India-Bangladesh Border Meeting Concludes In Delhi, Reaffirms Border Cooperation
The four-day India-Bangladesh border conference ended positively, with discussions focusing on smuggling, infiltration, border management and security cooperation, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in New Delhi with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation against trans-border crime and maintaining peace along the international boundary.
However, the absence of the customary joint press briefing at the end of the four-day meeting has drawn attention, amid continuing sensitivities in bilateral relations.
Instead of addressing the media together, the outcome of the June 8-11 conference was communicated through an official press release issued after the signing of the Joint Record of Discussions on Thursday.
The conference, led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, reviewed a wide range of issues, including narcotics and arms smuggling, human trafficking, illegal border crossings, counterfeit currency, border infrastructure and coordinated patrol mechanisms.
Focus On Border Security And Crime
According to the statement, both sides agreed to enhance real-time intelligence sharing, strengthen coordinated border patrols and adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards trans-border crimes and insurgent activities.
The delegations also discussed border deaths and inadvertent or forcible crossings, issues that have frequently generated concern on both sides of the frontier.
The subdued public communication surrounding the meeting comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are navigating heightened diplomatic and border-related sensitivities.
Security agencies have in recent months expressed concerns over illegal infiltration, cross-border criminal networks and smuggling operations, prompting increased vigilance along sensitive stretches of the 4,096-kilometre border.
Analysts note that while the lack of a joint media interaction does not necessarily indicate a breakdown in dialogue, it reflects a cautious diplomatic approach as both governments seek to manage complex bilateral issues without escalating public rhetoric.
Expert Weighs In
"The decision to rely on an official statement underscores an emphasis on institutional engagement over public messaging. So, both sides might have jointly agreed to issue a press statement instead of addressing a joint media briefing," renowned security expert Brigadier (Retd) B K Khanna told ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
Next Round In Dhaka
Despite the challenges, the conference concluded on what both sides described as a "highly positive note", reaffirming mutual trust and professional cooperation between the two border-garding forces. The delegations expressed confidence that the understandings reached during the meeting would contribute to more effective border management and strengthen friendly relations between the neighbouring countries.
The next Director General-level Border Coordination Conference is proposed to be held in Dhaka in November this year at a mutually convenient time. Both sides are expected to review progress on the commitments made during the New Delhi meeting.
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