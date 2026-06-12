ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Bangladesh Border Meeting Concludes In Delhi, Reaffirms Border Cooperation

BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui during the Border Coordination Conference in New Delhi. ( BSF )

New Delhi: The 57th Director General-level Border Coordination Conference between India's Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh's Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) concluded in New Delhi with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation against trans-border crime and maintaining peace along the international boundary.

However, the absence of the customary joint press briefing at the end of the four-day meeting has drawn attention, amid continuing sensitivities in bilateral relations.

Instead of addressing the media together, the outcome of the June 8-11 conference was communicated through an official press release issued after the signing of the Joint Record of Discussions on Thursday.

The conference, led by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar and BGB Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, reviewed a wide range of issues, including narcotics and arms smuggling, human trafficking, illegal border crossings, counterfeit currency, border infrastructure and coordinated patrol mechanisms.

Focus On Border Security And Crime

According to the statement, both sides agreed to enhance real-time intelligence sharing, strengthen coordinated border patrols and adopt a policy of zero tolerance towards trans-border crimes and insurgent activities.

The delegations also discussed border deaths and inadvertent or forcible crossings, issues that have frequently generated concern on both sides of the frontier.

The subdued public communication surrounding the meeting comes at a time when India and Bangladesh are navigating heightened diplomatic and border-related sensitivities.