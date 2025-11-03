ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bahrain Begin Negotiations For Ambitious Trade Deal

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar welcomes Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani for the 5th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: India and Bahrain on Monday announced commencing negotiations for an ambitious trade deal and inching closer to seal an investment pact as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani to further broad-base overall ties.

In their talks, the two ministers also agreed to develop a common understanding to commence negotiations for a double taxation avoidance agreement (DTAA). This would help eliminate double taxation, provide tax certainty and promote trade and investment, officials said.

Alzayani landed in India on Sunday on a two-day visit with an aim to further expand bilateral ties in the areas of trade, investment and defence at a time West Asia has been witnessing conflicts and geopolitical turmoil.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the Gaza peace plan and hoped that it would lead to a lasting and durable solution to the conflict in the region. In their talks, Jaishankar and Alzayani explored ways to boost bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, security, economic, trade, investment, health, fintech, space, culture and people-to-people ties.

The two sides also resolved to work towards further growth and diversification of trade in areas such as electronics, petroleum, processed foods, base metals and gems and jewellery, according to a joint statement released following the Jaishankar-Alzayani talks.