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India Attends France-And UK-Led Summit On Strait Of Hormuz

The summit was held at the Élysée Palace in Paris and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

India Attends France-And UK-Led Summit On Strait Of Hormuz
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, and French President Emmanuel Macron walk after the multinational virtual summit and press conference at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris, Friday (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST

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New Delhi: India on Friday joined a summit of dozens of countries that was hosted by France and the UK to deliberate on securing the Strait of Hormuz for unimpeded shipping.

New Delhi attended the summit as an observer. PTI reported that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India. Misri had participated in a similar meeting through virtual mode that was organised by the UK on April 2.

Hours before the summit began, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi has been invited to participate in it. The summit was held at the Élysée Palace in Paris and chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Iran's foreign minister had said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire. It took place shortly after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Strait of Hormuz is "completely open" to commercial ships for the remainder of the ceasefire.

"In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran," Araghachi said on X.

Read more:

  1. Iran Reopens Strait of Hormuz, But Threatens To Close It Again As US Maintains Its Blockade
  2. $2 Million Per Ship: How Iran's Hormuz Toll Plan Reshapes Global Trade And India's Energy Security

TAGGED:

STRAIT OF HORMUZ
IRAN WAR

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